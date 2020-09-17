Tesla ‘purges’ excesses in the stock market after the rejection of the S&P

Tesla has become one of the stars of the year. The rise it has experienced since mid-March, of more than 400% despite the difficult situation in the markets due to the pandemic, has placed it in the focus of investors and analysts worldwide. The commitment to technological values, the good sales performance of its Model 3 sedan and the improvement of its results (it has chained four quarters in profits for the first time) have catapulted the value.

Also, the possibility of joining the S&P 500 had encouraged the price; in the last 15 days of August it rose 50%. However, the index manager S&P Dow Jones resigned a week ago to incorporate Tesla – in favor of other stocks with a more consistent track record of profitability but lower capitalization -, cutting short the company’s upward trajectory.

Tesla is trading more unstable since its recent all-time high at the edge of $ 500. And experts contemplate several reasons for having stayed at the gates of the S&P: “It is not a surprise; some investors had to take profits at some point, ”explains Adam Vettese of eToro. The expert points out another factor that has exerted pressure: the reduction in the stake that Tesla’s main independent shareholder, Baillie Gifford, had from 7.67% in February to 4.25% at the end of August.

The halt in the way of Tesla’s rises (down 25% so far in September) coincides with a generalized decline in the technology sector, after having been one of the favorite options for investors in the midst of the crisis. Bank of America points out that Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google have come to suppose 24.8% of the capitalization of the S&P 500, “all a historical maximum”, they point out.

After a spectacular performance on the stock market and a valuation of around 350,000 million dollars, many analysts are beginning to make numbers about the company that Elon Musk pilots. “You have to consider two things. First, if it has a future in the sector, which I think it does, and it is a benchmark in the electric vehicle business. And second, if the current valuation has to do with the market share and the margins to be reached, and in this section it seems to me that the price on the Stock Market is very aggressive ”, comments Celso Otero, from Renta 4.

The manager details that the market is discounting a share of between 15% and 20% for a range of cars of about $ 40,000, which is the segment on which Tesla is betting; something, which in his opinion, supposes “enormous optimism”. “Tesla has high competition and its rivals are slowly starting to offer the same type of technology,” adds Otero. For Borja Ribera, professor at EAE Business School, Tesla “is a clear example of irrational economics”. “It has reached a PER of 280 times when the sector average is around 30 times,” he says.

However, it considers that it has factors in its favor, such as having become the second-highest-selling manufacturer in the United States, and the revolution it seeks in the battery business, where it wants to build its own network and make charging faster and longer lasting.

David Trainer, CEO of analytics firm New Constructs, has been one of the most critical of Tesla. In an interview this week with CNBC, he said it “could be the most dangerous stock on Wall Street.” “We believe it is one of the greatest houses of cards in history ready to fall,” he said.

Tesla will have the opportunity to calm investors on September 22, a day in which Tesla will celebrate Battery Day and the general meeting of shareholders, which had been postponed last July.