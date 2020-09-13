Tech NewsCar TechSocial Networks

Tesla superchargers are now slower in Europe, why?

By Brian Adam
Tesla superchargers are now slower in Europe, why?
Tesla Superchargers Are Now Slower In Europe, Why?

The electric car manufacturer Tesla It is unrivaled in the industry. Whether it is for its Autopilot system, the most advanced in autonomous driving, for its incredible acceleration, or for its cargo network, the company founded by Elon Musk dominates this market with an iron fist.

It should be borne in mind that the company has rivals such as Porsche, Ford or Audi, with high-end solutions and that they boast a price quite similar to that of some Tesla models. But neither manages to break the hegemony of the American giant.

We have already told you that one of the great attractions is its impressive network of Superchargers Tesla. A system that allows you to charge your Tesla vehicles at a blazing speed. Although, lately they take longer than usual.

Tesla superchargers are now slower in Europe, why?

Tesla

Why has Tesla capped its Superchargers in Europe?

There have been several users from different areas of Europe who have indicated to the InsideEVs portal that charging times of your Tesla cars have been significantly reduced. And it seems that it affects all of Europe, since there are customers in Spain who have noticed this drop in power in the Superchargers.

One of them has been Pedro Casals, owner of a 2020 Model X 100D, who has indicated that “Superchargers do not charge up to 115 kW. I usually charge in Superchargers such as Getafe, in Madrid, or La Gineta, near Albacete, or Mercado Nueva Condomina, in Murcia. I had the same problem with my Tesla and other users say the same. I charged an Iberdrola Estación Premium at 150 kW last week near Oropesa de Toledo and I had no problem with the charging speed. What happened to the Supercharger network? ”

Although many users and specialized media have contacted the company founded by Elon musk To know this remarkable power drop, Tesla has not answered your doubts.

But, within the different speculations about the reason why Tesla Superchargers no longer operate at full power, there is one in particular that has quite simple: high temperatures in summer.

Apparently, the electric automotive giant has decided reduce the power so that it does not reach 150 kW with the aim of avoiding possible problems due to the high temperatures that exist in many European countries.

If this theory is true, you will have to have a little patience if you want to charge your Tesla car at a Supercharging station of the American company. Although, you can always go to other electric car fast charging centers, since it seems that not all of them have capped the maximum charging power.

