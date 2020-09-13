Tesla updates its software to increase the battery of its electric cars

The electric car manufacturer Tesla it has become the great benchmark in the sector. Although it is true that the competition does not stop growing, with brands such as Porsche or Audi betting on vehicles of this type, the company founded by Elon musk it remains the undisputed leader in this market.

And one of the reasons for their success lies in the number of updates they launch to improve their range of electric vehicles. Now, some users in the United States have received a new OTA software update 2020.32.1 for your Tesla cars, which brings some very interesting news.

Dynamic brake lights and much more

One of the main noveltiesIt has to do with the brake lights. The fact is, whenever you are driving at more than 50 kilometers per hour and braking hard, the brake lights will begin to flash rapidly so that other drivers know that there is an unusual situation.

Also, if your Tesla car stops completely, the hazard lights will be flashing automatically until you press the accelerator or press the hazard lights button to turn them off.

Another very interesting novelty, and that will delight the most clueless users, consists of a system that will send you a notification to your mobile if you have left the trunk or any door open for more than ten minutesas long as there is no movement.

Your Tesla will notify you if you leave an open door

The same will happen in the event that it detects that there is a window down for more than ten minutes after locking the car. The best thing is that you can block different scenarios so that it does not warn you.

More than anything, because you still like to leave the windows of your car down when you have it parked at home. In this way, the vehicle is ventilated. Don’t worry, your Tesla won’t warn you in this case.

Not enough for you? Know that you now have a tool that will allow you to enjoy suspension system adjustments automatically.

In this way, the car Tesla will dynamically adjust the damping of each wheel depending on road conditions. And beware, now you can set adaptive suspension levels in a personalized way, ideally having the vehicle to your liking.

Without a doubt, this update brings a series of improvements that will make users of a Tesla car enjoy its possibilities even more. Of course, you should have a little patience, since this OTA for now will only be available in the United States.