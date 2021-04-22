Tesla’s autopilot safety can be fooled

- Advertisement -

The nonprofit, Consumer Reports (CR), has tested Tesla’s autopilot in a closed circuit. The result of the experiment was surprising, since they managed to outwit your safety. How it happened?

The researchers simply used a chain. Yes, as you read. A chain that was attached to the steering wheel of the vehicle. The idea was for the tie to simulate the pressure of the driver’s hands on the steering wheel. Indeed, it worked. Additionally, they adjusted the vehicle’s dial to accelerate, slow down, and stop.

The Tesla traveled half a mile without noticing the driver’s absence

In addition to tying the chain to the steering wheel, the researchers fastened their seat belts and did not open the Tesla’s door during the test. This was enough for the car to go over half a mile (at 30 mph) without ever noticing the driver’s absence.

“The car repeatedly traveled the half-mile lane of our track, never noticing that nobody was in the driver’s seat, not noticing that nobody was touching the wheel, not noticing that there was no weight on the seat. It was a bit scary when we realized how easy it was to defeat the safeguards, which we showed were clearly insufficient, “said Jake Fisher, senior director of automotive testing at Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports recommends against conducting these tests on open roads.

This test comes after multiple criticisms of the auto-pilot system of the car company, which, allegedly, has caused the deaths of certain people. In these cases, Tesla has maintained that the responsibility has been due to the negligence of the drivers. Even more than two years ago, Elon Musk said that “when there is a serious accident, almost always, in fact, perhaps always, it is an experienced user, and the problem is more of complacency.”

While CR researchers managed to bypass the safety of the autopilot, they recommend against doing so on open roads, outside of a closed loop, and unsupervised. This because they can end up compromising your life and that of other people. After all, Teslas have a level 2 system, that is, they are partially automated. Therefore, the company recommends keeping your hands on the wheel and being vigilant on the road.

