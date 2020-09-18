Tesla’s HW3 is finally coming to European owners, what does it mean?

Although the current situation rules and it is the news that are moving the market from day to day, it is still frustrating having in your possession a product that, unfortunately, does not allow you to do all those things that are advertised. And this is the case of some Tesla vehicles, whose small print includes a version number of the HW (hardware) that, depending on which we have, so we can enjoy more or less benefits than those advertised by Elon Musk. .

And it has been precisely in recent months when Americans have released a series of updates to their famous autopilot that allowed cars to finally recognize the light signals in cities so that they can stop in front of them and, therefore, be closer to that complete autonomous driving that Tesla longs for. However, Do you know what HW these functions are designed for? Indeed, for version 3.

They are already arriving in Europe

That HW3 is the last of the versions that equip Tesla vehicles and until now it was only available exclusively in the US and Canada, where local legislation around autonomous driving is more lax than in the case of Europe, which understand that it is not possible to achieve full self-driving but rather semi-self-driving. Now, it seems that the Americans have passed all the controls and that those functions that have been published lately can be easily distributed across the EU, so they are already beginning to arrive.

Should be happening soon

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2020

The first sign that this new hardware was on the way was a message that Elon Musk himself posted on his Twitter account, in response to a request from a European owner who asked if “can you give us a start date for the update? of HW3 for the Model 3 in Europe? Waiting patiently. “. LThe Australian’s words were, as always, terse: “It should happen soon.”

Some users have reported that their EVs have been upgraded to hardware version 3 In recent days, as well as the MCU2 update has arrived, so the vehicles on this side of the Atlantic are equal in performance with those of North America. Of course, remember that the move from an MC1 to an MC2 has a price of around 2,000 euros, so it will not be cheap to show off the latest news about the autonomous functions and multimedia features of your car.

