Tesla’s turn with Bitcoin returns concern about Musk

Bitcóin has just lost one of its most prominent entertainers. Elon Musk suspends the acceptance of cryptocurrency as payment for Tesla vehicles, citing the “rapid increase in the use of fossil fuels, especially coal” to extract and pay with it. Is right. But his decision reveals more about his company than it does about Bitcoin.

Anyone slightly familiar with the industry could have told you that generating Bitcoins absorbs a huge amount of dirty energy. According to the University of Cambridge, miners use 147 terawatt-hours on an annual basis, half of the UK’s annual energy consumption. Renewables, mostly hydroelectric, only contribute 39%.

But the self-proclaimed “Tecnorey” of a company that aims to accelerate the adoption of green energy ignored or did not take these facts into account when he decided to accept payments in Bitcóin three months ago. Chief Financial Officer and “Coin Master” Zachary Kirkhorn also signed up. In the first quarter results presentation, he explained that the company had converted $ 1.5 billion in cash into Bitcoin for easy, low-risk returns. This reveals a terrifying complacency about the notorious daily volatility of the currency.

The turnaround strongly suggests that oversight by the boss and largest shareholder remains very lax, despite the efforts of regulators. In the past, it used to overpromise and fail to meet production figures. He engineered a questionable bailout of his cousin’s solar panel company in 2016. Two years later, he tweeted that he was considering delisting Tesla from the stock market, a gross violation of securities laws. It cost him a fine of 20 million and the presidency.

A board of directors packed with friends and family allowed that behavior. Its composition has changed somewhat, to include qualified outsiders such as Hiro Mizuno, former chief investment officer at the Government of Japan Pension Fund. But it is clear that he has failed to stop Musk. It is worrying.