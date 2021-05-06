Arlo’s security cameras and doorbells always needed a hub to operate. But the new Essential series works with or without a hub. That saves money. Bright tester Rutger brought home the doorbell and the indoor camera.

Arlo has a nice ecosystem with cameras and doorbells. They are user-friendly, look nice and if you use the hub, you do not have to take out a subscription to store all your images. But because that hub is of course not free (between 100 and 150 euros), Arlo now also has an Essential series that does not need the hub, but can use. You can immediately connect them to the WiFi and see live images on your phone, and if you want, take out a subscription that allows you to view the images later from the cloud.

There is an outdoor camera, an indoor camera and a doorbell in the Arlo Essential series. The doorbell does not only need a hub, but also no cord. It is built to be easy to install. Well, that promise is being kept. The setup is simple. Download the app and you will be guided through it step by step. In a few minutes you can have your phone say ‘ding dong’. You attach the camera to the door frame with a screw and you’re done. Provided you have charged the battery in advance.

We need to talk about that battery for a moment. Arlo promises that you only have to charge the battery twice a year. Well, make it four times. Of course it depends a bit on how often the bell is used and whether you let the camera search for passers-by all day long, or whether you turn the camera off when you are at home. I would rather go to the trouble of installing it once so that I never have to think again whether my doorbell is dead. But if you don’t have power nearby, this could be a godsend.

Buy chime separately

The doorbell is also “Essential” in the sense that only the most essential supplies are included. So there is no chime. With a wired connected doorbell, in most cases you still let your old bell ring, but because this is all wireless, that is not an option. You can choose to buy a chime. You plug it into the socket somewhere in your house and then the bell not only rings on your phone, but also on the chime. It will cost you – don’t be alarmed – 59 euros. Quite an amount on top of a doorbell that costs about 200 euros.

The operation in the app is intuitive and simple, as we are used to from Arlo. You can talk back when someone rings the bell, but the image is not automatically sent to a Google Nest Hub , as is possible with the Nest Hello . On your phone you will immediately see the image of the person who rings the doorbell.

If you don’t want to pull wires to the place where your bell hangs, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free doorbell might be the solution for you. Keep in mind that you probably still have to pull out the wallet for a chime.

Indoor camera

The new indoor camera from Arlo (129 euros) is a fun toy. It can easily be placed upright somewhere, or mounted on the wall. I always find it a bit exciting to place cameras in your house, but fortunately this one has a physical cover that slides in front of the lens. Are you sure you’re not being spied on by some secret service or dirty man?

By the way, that hatch closes audibly. That has advantages and disadvantages. You can probably wake up your baby with it (disadvantage), but you can also hear it when it opens in the bedroom (advantage). The camera has a microphone that is not physically closed and a loudspeaker. So you can admonish your dog if he is eating the couch when you are not at home.

You can set activity zones. So if the dog comes near the Ming vase, you will get a notification, but if he walks to his kibble, it won’t. Strangely enough, I can do that fine with all my Arlo cameras, but not this one. There seems to be a bug in the software.

With or without subscription

If you subscribe to an Arlo Smart plan, he can use those activity zones and also see the difference between a cat and a parcel deliverer. And your images are uploaded to the cloud. That will cost you at least 2.50 euros per month for one camera and can go up to 12.50 per month if you want 5 cameras, of which at least one streams at 4K quality. Without that subscription, he can only switch on or off and transmit images live. Unless you buy a hub and push an SD card into it.

The Arlo Essential is the only indoor camera that Arlo sells. The other models can of course also be used indoors, but the big question if you are looking for a provider of security cameras is: do you take that subscription or not. Personally, I would rather pay an extra 100 euros for a hub, so that you can see the recordings without limitation without a subscription.

But those who want a high-quality camera to spy on their home and possibly want to upgrade to more cameras at home later, the Arlo Essential Indoor is an excellent product.