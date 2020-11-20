Teufel sound quality arrives in Spain with three new devices

Teufel is one of the most important European brands related to everything that has to do with quality sound. Not in vain, lThey have been the pioneers and maximum promoters of THX systems since 1996 that we enjoy in theaters so his arrival, finally, in Spain, is news that makes us especially happy. Especially when you disembark before Christmas with three products that will be great for those who enjoy music on their mobile devices.

Supreme On, the headband helmets

This model has extremely clear sound and designed for user comfort, with a headband covered with a thick mesh fabric and very soft ear pads that relieve pressure and isolate us from all outside noise. They also include a carrying bag and are sold in Night Black, Moon Gray, Pale Gold, Sand White, Ivy Green and Space Blue.

Supreme On by Teufel. Teufel

If you are interested, you can buy them on the official website of the manufacturer at a price of 149.99 euros.

Motiv GO, a portable speaker to come and go

Teufel takes advantage of its arrival in Spain to also show a curious speaker that offers wonderfully retro design thanks to its mesh front and that bedside radio look from the 70s. It has bluetooth connectivity and can be connected to two devices at the same time that they will be able to play their content alternately. It offers a range of 10 meters of distance to connect to a source (mobile, tablet, etc.) and installs two full-range drivers plus two passive bass diaphragms capable of flooding an entire room with music.

Motiv GO by Teufel. Teufel

If you want to buy it, you can buy it in the colors Night Black and Silver White a price of 249.99 euros.

Airy Sports, the compact headphones

Unlike the previous two models, Teufel opts for more versatile helmets that will allow us to practice sports without losing an iota of quality Sound. These Airy Sports are resistant to water and sweat and offer a clear sound within a weight that will be practically not felt. They contain a high-capacity lithium-ion battery and an HD linear driver that, according to the manufacturer, “avoids distortions” in everything we listen to.

Airy Sports by Teufel. Teufel

They are sold in colors Night Black, Arctic Blue, Coral Pink, Steel Blue and Moon Gray in the official manufacturer store at a price of 119.99 euros.

