Text Fish, a tool to read free articles subject to subscription

The Internet generated a fundamental change in many of the activities that we carry out and before this, in all areas we had to adapt. An example of this is the huge number of print media that have taken their news to digital format, charging subscription. In that sense, we want to present you a tool that will allow you to read the articles of these means subject to payment for free.

Its name is Text Fish and it is capable of capturing these articles and presenting them in its own interface, skipping the payment gateways.

So you can read for free those articles for which you would have to pay

Subscription became the business model of many print media that sought to adapt to the new times. So, just as we subscribed to receive the newspaper or some magazine, we do it right now to read the news on the computer. However, Text Fish comes up with a very attractive proposal and that is to read any paid article, totally free.

To achieve this, your system is capable of accessing the web with the news, capturing the text and displaying it in its own interface so that we can read it without paying.

To make use of this tool, all you will need is to have the link of the news that is blocked waiting for your subscription. When you have it, go to the Text Fish website and there you will be greeted by a bar where you will have to paste the link to capture it.

Immediately, you will go to the reading area where you can enjoy your article, even defining if you want to see images or only text. Text Fish is a great tool and very easy to use, the only thing that deserves is to have a link, paste it and that’s it. So, if you want to read an article of your interest and you don’t have how to pay for it, don’t hesitate to turn to Text Fish to read it for free.

To prove it, follow this link.

