Tg4 Announces New Development Scheme For Irish Language Drama

Under the new scheme five applications will be shortlisted and each will be provided with € 50,000 for development

TG4 and Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland are seeking applications from those interested in developing a new television drama aimed at the under 35s.

Under the new scheme five applications will be shortlisted and € 50,000 will be provided for each of these applications to develop the proposals.

The ideas must be “ambitious, bold, creative” and “enjoyable”, it is said.

Between four and eight 25-minute programs are being sought for the series, but it is said that applications involving longer programs will not be ruled out, if appropriate.

It should be a drama series that would appeal to the Irish language community but should have “content, tone, humor” and “an attractive approach to the wider community”.

TG4 welcomes applications from production companies with experience in developing high quality drama for television and which encourages “new Irish language talent”, including writers, directors and actors.

A script from an Irish language writer or co-written by an Irish language writer who is looking for candidates for the new drama scheme.

As part of the scheme, a mentor will be provided to support the applicant in the development of the television drama.

Announcing the scheme, TG4’s Commissioning Manager, Mary Ellen Ní Chualáin, said that they were “delighted” that the scheme would have a “boom” in drama for viewers under 35 in the station’s schedule.

“Making the channel attractive to younger audiences is a priority for TG4, and this is a great opportunity to strengthen audience growth as well as supporting creative thinking and creativity in the independent sector. ”She said.

Andrew Byrne, Project Manager, Vision Ireland, said the organization was committed to recognizing Ireland as a center of excellence in script drama.

“This is a new scheme which seeks to represent a diverse range of talent from all backgrounds in senior creative production roles, to ensure that gender equality is in place across the sector as well as an inclusive workforce.”

The deadline for applications is 4pm on 30 November and production companies are required to register here.