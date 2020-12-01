Latest news

By Brian Adam
Aimsir TG4 has appointed a man from the Donegal Gaeltacht and a man from Dublin

TG4 appoints two new weather presenters

TG4 has two new weather presenters, a man from the Donegal Gaeltacht and a man from Dublin who speaks Munster Gaelic.

From Oatfield for Darren Ó Dubhgáin previously worked as a Social Media Coordinator with Cúla4, TG4’s youth programming.

Darren Ó Dubhgáin attended St. Knocks National School and Cloughaneely Community School. He graduated in Irish and German from the National University of Ireland, Galway, where he also completed an MA in media.

Donncha Ó Murchú, who previously worked as Social Media Coordinator with Molscéal TG4.

He attended St. John’s College and UCD, where he studied Irish and history.

He spent some time teaching Irish and was teaching at the University of Montana for some time.

Darren Ó Dubhgáin said that he never thought he would have the opportunity to “get a job in my native language in my weather presenter on TG4”.

Donncha Ó Murchú is also looking forward to his new job.

“A year ago, I couldn’t imagine doing this. It’s a great job and I’m really grateful to have been given the opportunity, ”he said.

Donncha Ó Murchú says that “a special place is at the heart of Corca Dhuibhne Irish!”.

Tory Island is Darren Ó Dubhgáin ‘s favorite place and he loves going there with his family.

Metraweather provides the weather service for TG4 and Weatherscape XT, a New Zealand company that provides the graphics for the items.

TG4 weather presenters also run the station.

“The presenters are the face and voice of the station,” said a statement from TG4.

