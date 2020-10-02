Tg4 Calls For Extra Funding For Covid 19

Latest news

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Gaeltacht Minister Catherine Martin is awaiting ‘further information’ from TG4 on its bid for additional funding of € 1.9 million to cover costs associated with Covid-19

TG4 is seeking almost two million euros to cover the additional costs of keeping the service going during the pandemic.

The Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, announced in the Dáil today that she was awaiting “further information” from TG4 on its application for additional funding of € 1.9 million. to cover costs associated with Covid-19.

Asked by Sinn Féin’s Irish and Gaeltacht spokesperson, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, about when to decide on the one-off grant, Minister Catherine Martin said that she will have a meeting with TG4 “in the coming weeks” to discuss the situation.

The meeting will also discuss how TG4 can “grow” and “support” the Irish language more, said Minister Martin.

Minister Martin said that she understood the “production challenges” faced by public service broadcasters during the pandemic and that TG4 had managed to “adapt” its schedule to its audience despite these challenges.

Minister Martin said that she would do her best to secure an additional € 1.9 million for the Irish language station.

TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh said that TG4 would have difficulty “keeping going” if the extra funding was not provided to “clear” the costs incurred by Covid-19.

A Sinn Féin Gaeltacht spokesperson said that TG4’s funding was a “huge gap” and that the Irish language station needed a further € 4.1 million this year “to survive into the future”.

Catherine Martin said that the issue of TG4 ‘s funding would be discussed in the Budget talks.

With regard to the additional funding that TG4 says is required as a result of the pandemic, the Minister praised the station ‘s work during the pandemic.

“I understand the work done by TG4 to provide news, education and public service information sources during this period. TG4 has maintained its schedule and adapted it to meet the needs of its audience despite the production challenges posed by health constraints. ”

Aengus Ó Snodaigh also praised the station ‘s work and said it needed extra funding.

“The company kept everyone it employed working and commissioned upcoming films and programs. It also kept a lot of people who weren’t working directly for the company working.

“He gave them grants. The company kept its schedule, and schedule Cúla4 at School in particular, held for the entire period. Everyone was arguing for that but the station cannot continue without money. I’m referring to a one-off grant, but there are also many questions to be asked about the grant that TG4 receives every year, ”said Ó Snodaigh.

