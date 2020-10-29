TG4 seeking tenders in English only for a € 1.5 million contract

A TG4 advertisement stating that they are only able to apply for a marketing contract in English may constitute a breach of language law.

TG4 is seeking tenders in English only for a € 1.5 million marketing contract, which could be in breach of language law.

The advertisement is in English only and the Irish language television station seeks tenders for a contract to increase its audience and strengthen its brand in the community.

The notice on etenders.gov.ie also states that candidates may only make an offer or application in English.

Under subsection 9 (2) of the Official Languages ​​Act 2003, a member of the public has the right to be dealt with by a state organization in his or her choice of language, English or Irish.

An unsuccessful applicant in a public tender process seeking applications in English only, as has been done by TG4, may, therefore, take a court challenge where there is a suspected loophole in the process.

The Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga told Tuairisc.ie that they do not usually talk about individual cases but confirmed that no public body covered by the Official Languages ​​Act is allowed to require that communication with the body be in one official language only.

A spokesperson from the Office of the Commissioner stated that this statutory duty has been in place since the Official Languages ​​Act was first enacted in 2003 and was reaffirmed in an investigation carried out in 2008.

That investigation set out that the onus is on the public body itself to ensure that they have appropriate systems in place for accurate translation where they so require.

Tuairisc.ie is awaiting a statement we have asked TG4 on this matter.

The advertisement on the Office of Government Procurement website states: “The Contracting Authority proposes to engage in a competitive process for the establishment of a contract for the channel’s Marketing & Communication Services, with the purpose of driving awareness and viewership to TG4’s channels.

“The purpose of our Marketing effort is to communicate TG4’s brand and content, to raise awareness amongst both the community of Irish speakers and the majority of the population of the country who have an affinity with the language and who recognize its distinctiveness and fundamental importance as part of their culture. ”

The contract consists of two parts with a value of € 750,000 each.

One involves communications and marketing services to increase the station’s audience and to create campaigns to promote TG4’s brand and schedules. The next section is about advertising.

Both items have a three year contract with the option of extending for a further two years.

The notice was posted on 19 October and 18 November the stated deadline for submission of tenders.