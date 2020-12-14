Latest news

TG4 seeks status as a public service broadcaster in Northern Ireland

By Brian Adam
TG4 is looking for a more prominent place on the Freeview Platform in the North

Work is underway to achieve status as a public service broadcaster in Northern Ireland for TG4, as it is for S4C in Wales and BBC Alba in Scotland.

It is up to the British Government to grant TG4 the status.

TG4 is seeking status for a more prominent place on the Freeview Platform in Northern Ireland. It is requested that the channel be moved from its current location on channel 52 to channel 8.

Digital UK, which provides Freeview, has informed TG4 that the British Department of Culture, Media and Sport is responsible for such a nomination. The Secretary of State may add channels to the list of public service channels by Statutory Order.

TG4 is now to consult with the British Department of Culture, Media and Sport in the new year in an effort to achieve public service broadcaster status.

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile said he would liaise with his colleagues in the six counties to advance TG4’s case.

Ó Donnghaile said that it was important to make the Irish language station more accessible in Northern Ireland.

“TG4 has a very large audience in the six counties, I have that from being part of the Irish community. Even people who do not speak Irish praise the documentaries and such.

“TG4 as a station can increase its current audience if it does more work and makes it easier for people to interact with them.”

Ó Donnghaile said that the story was another illustration of the problems that the people of the North face in accessing material that is broadcast south of the border.

“I think we have to do this, the barrier of people in the six counties entering RTÉ competitions and the more general problem of geoblocking, I think we need to take a broader view of these emerging inconsistencies. ones to settle all the time. ”

