Thalía accepted a challenge and became “Bella Aldama” the character of “Marimar” of 1994

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In this period of quarantine that has led to the social isolation of a large part of the world’s population, activities at home can be a bit tedious for some, but this is not the case for Thalía, who frequently surprises his millions of followers with different dynamics on his social networks, where he shares his day to day, his exercise and beauty routines and has generated more than one controversy.

The Mexican singer likes to undergo various look changes and wear novel costumes so as not to get bored and keep your followers always amazed. In this way the public has been able to see her with ‘rainbow’ hair, with pink streaks, looking different outfits that always end up enchanting and surprising their fans.

On that occasion the also actress She decided to accept the challenge that one of her followers proposed to her: to characterize herself in the manner of her character as Bella Aldama, from the telenovela Marimar that Thalia starred in 26 years ago. Said character is the same “little coast of the beach”, but when she becomes an elegant and sophisticated woman within the plot who seeks revenge on those who hurt her.

In this way, Thalía used accessories that she has on hand at home to put herself back into the skin of the character that she embodied in 1994, when she starred in the famous melodrama alongside Eduardo Capetillo, a project that was spread in many countries. and contributed to grant Thalía the distinction of “the queen of soap operas.”

What caught the attention of his followers in Tik Tok, platform on which he shared his transformation, was the fact that in his opinion the sister of actress Laura Zapata She still looks as young and pretty as when she was only 23. Without the help of experts in personal grooming, Thalía used the clothes she has in her closet to bring back her character, characterized by being a mixture of heroine and villain.

Proving that she is a beauty professional, capable of grooming herself like an expert, the star first shared how she made her makeover: opted to go for barrettes to create the characteristic slick hairstyle in a bun, then used a tanning body highlighter to lighten the strands of her hair.

Since he did not have earrings like the ones the character wore on hand, Thalía showed her ability to improvise and joined a ring with an earring to create the enormous art that characterized Tommy Mottola’s wife in said melodrama.

With pearl necklaces and a tight black dress, Thalía successfully completed the character’s outfit, enchanting her fans, who highlighted the beauty of the artist and assured that she showed that trends in fashion and style almost always returnWell, just now two-tone hair and monochromatic make-up have become fashionable again.

He clip Thalía as Bella Aldama went viral in a short time, counting so far with more than 2 million views and 370 thousand comments. Marimar is one of the biggest hits of Televisa, story based on the novel The revenge, from 1977, which tells the drama of a young woman of humble extraction and noble sentiments who falls in love with an heir from a wealthy family.

In the course of the story, Marimar goes from being a poor girl to a sophisticated upper-class woman, at which point she decides to change her identity and her name by calling herself Bella Aldama, generating intrigue due to her enigmatic personality.

|