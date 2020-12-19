Entertainment

“Thank God”: Toño Mauri’s son spoke of his father’s health after complex lung transplant due to COVID-19

The health of actor Toño Mauri begins to improve, and after having undergone a double lung transplant, his recovery is closer and closer., This was confirmed by the son of the actor of the same name and who has been aware of the development of COVID-19 in his father’s body.

Antonio Mauri, son of the actor, shared some details of the process to fully restore the health of the famous Mexican, who has already been hospitalized in the United States for several months.

The young man pointed out that the double transplant did lessen the damage that the coronavirus caused in his father’s body and now we only have to hope that everything goes as the doctors have proposed, so that he will soon be discharged.

“Thank God it was a success, everything went super well, the operation went perfect and one step closer, because it is certain that it will come out in no time”, declared Antonio Mauri in an interview with Come the joy.

The actor's son pointed out that the double transplant did reduce the damage that the coronavirus caused in his father's body

The actor’s son thanked the specialists in charge of his father and the lung donor who now give Toño Mauri a new opportunity.

“Thanks to the medical team, to all the people who have helped my dad and took such good care of him; but especially to the donor, we don’t know who he is, but we are asking a lot for them and their entire family, and thank God for this opportunity ”, he confessed in the conversation with Flor Rubio.

“Ask them to continue asking a lot for my father, for what remains of his recovery, which will not be long, but for him and all the doctors, doctors, nurses, nurses, all those who work in the hospitals of the world and for each other We ask for all those who ask for my father ”, concluded Toño Mauri’s son.

In the morning broadcast of TV Azteca they highlighted that the young man appeared with a wide smile, so this transplant did give an air of hope to the family of the famous Mexican.

A few days ago, the double transplant became known through the program The fat and the skinny, where it was reported that Mauri’s condition was serious, so that the doctors did not know if he could spend the night, but after the intervention, it seems that everything is better.

Toño Mauri and his family (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The family of the actor and producer indicated that his condition is stable and he is recovering satisfactorily from the operation, but you must wait to know the evolution and progress of the organs in the body affected by COVID-19. After this, it will be known if he can return home after a long stay at Mount Sinai Hospital, located in the city of Miami, Florida.

Although the actor had already overcome the disease for several weeks, his airways were severely affected, so the doctors chose to transplant both lungs and give him a new life expectancy.

It was in September when it was reported that Toño Mauri contracted the disease, along with the rest of his entire family, and despite the fact that he himself warned that his health could be complicated by being an older adult, at that time he worried more about one of his sons-in-law , who apparently suffers from asthma and was considered the person most at risk within his close nucleus.

Mauri’s health deteriorated until he was admitted to the hospital, where he remained for more than three months, after which his condition improved but he had to remain under the care of specialists as he still had breathing difficulties.

