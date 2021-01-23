Tech News

Thanks to virtual reality, training has never been so fun and effective

By Brian Adam
0
0
Thanks to virtual reality, training has never been so fun and effective
Thanks To Virtual Reality, Training Has Never Been So Fun

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Thanks to virtual reality, training has never been so fun and effective

We told about our experience with Oculus Rift S, Quest and Quest 2 in our special, three generations of low-cost viewers that, especially with the latest iteration, have now cleared the concept of VR by bringing it into many homes. But how do the viewers behave towards our health?

With tiptoe release of the Oculus Move app, the Facebook-owned company has integrated a fitness tracker into its latest headset All-In-One Oculus Quest 2, making it much easier to keep track of calories burned and the movements we make.

According to a report by Men’s Journal, which analyzes both the efficiency of the Oculus fitness tracker, and the main applications for the workout, it seems that the new little gem of the Facebook house is an excellent travel companion in indoor training, especially in this troubled period of pandemic, in which outdoor activities are limited and gyms closed.

The first app analyzed, Supernatural, is unfortunately not yet accessible in our country. It is a real training system with a monthly subscription plan and real Personal Trainers who guide us in long fitness sessions, through squats, jumps and balloons to burst.

Training with FitXR, on the other hand, is primarily based on community and a sense of competition. We will find ourselves catapulted into a virtual reality where there are other participants and our goal will be to score more points than them with punches, in another fun Rhythm Game, this time for a single payment.

Dr Tumay Tunur, an expert in kinesiology applied to virtual reality at the University of San Marcos in California, spoke about the phenomenon of polishing, which is the way these applications they manage to train us with scores and prizes in an extremely rewarding system, as well as fun. Consistency, according to Dr Tunur, is an essential component of a good workout and the polishing allows the user to focus optimally on the goal, numbing pain and fatigue. But the most interesting discovery concerns the user’s mental health as these workouts, in addition to reducing fatigue, are also able to reduce the first symptoms of depression.

In a typical session there is a consumption of 200-400 kcal, according to Oculus Move. Figures, according to the Men’s Journal experts, slightly inflated compared to what is recorded by wearable like Garmin and Fitbit, but still interesting.

Other extremely efficient applications, according to experts, both as genuine workout which as an initial warm-up, are without a doubt Beat Saber and Pistol Whip.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

TCL 20 5G Recensione: connettività e schermo HDR sotto i 300 euro

Brian Adam - 0
Il TCL 20 5G è uno smartphone che punta principalmente sul comparto multimediale e sul 5G, il tutto a un prezzo competitivo. Il CES (Consumer...
Read more
Android

How to switch stereo audio to mono on Samsung phones to listen to music with a headset

Brian Adam - 0
Do you usually use your Samsung Galaxy with a single headset? Well, avoid the inconvenience of miss the sounds that circulate...
Read more
Tech News

Telegram: how to open the application on the PC without the need for a cell phone

Brian Adam - 0
Have you downloaded Telegram? Did you know about this trick? The fast messaging application has had, during the month of January, thousands...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©