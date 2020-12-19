That “Chiquis” Rivera pay the lawyers, says Lorenzo Méndez amid attempts at reconciliation

- Advertisement -

Although during the last days they have had several talks and a hope of reconciliation is glimpsed, “Chiquis ”Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez remain firm before the divorce lawsuit they filed in Los Angeles, California, and which highlights the argument that their separation occurs “For irreconcilable differences.”

The legal process brought by the couple continues its course in the American Union, despite the fact that they were seen in El Paso, Texas, a few weeks ago and that the singer has explained that there are several approaches looking to fix their situation, either to continue with a friendship or to resume their love relationship.

It was “Chiquis” Rivera who filed for divorce at the end of October this year, the same day she was seen in a romantic attitude with the Mexican businessman, Jorge Cueva, better known as Mr. Tempo. The document was answered by Lorenzo Méndez a month later and with certain characteristics that stand out at first glance.

Méndez, who is currently promoting a Christmas single, confirmed that He does not have property in common with his still wife, that the reason for separation is “due to irreconcilable differences” and that he wants the singer to pay the cost of his lawyers.

The document, held by Gossip Live, accredits that the couple separated on September 16 of this year and only requests the dissolution of the marriage, and not an annulment as speculated a few weeks ago.

Both “Chiquis” and Lorenzo argued that there are “irreconcilable differences” that forced them to separate, although in recent weeks the former vocalist of La Original Banda Limón has mentioned that both want to fix internal problems to find reconciliation as a couple or friends.

In addition, the lawsuit filed by the singer explains that they have a separation of assets and debts, although he clarified that you could make “an amendment” in the future in case they do detect some properties or common agreements.

In the document filed by the Los Angeles Court on November 30, it is explained that Lorenzo Méndez wants “Chiquis” Rivera to cover the expenses corresponding to his lawyers.

Neither of them has elaborated more on the existence of this lawsuit, but Janney Marín, real name of Jenni Rivera’s daughter, finally broke the silence about the harsh situation she is going through during this 2020 and explained that it will be taken a respite from social media.

“I can say that this 2020 has been difficult emotionally … I am letting ‘Chiquis’ rest, he is resting and I am focusing on Janney, I am focused on my heart, on my mind, my spirituality. I am healing many things that have happened that I think because of work, because I had been so busy, I was putting a bandage on certain wounds … my relationship is hard, because you want to say a lot of things but you can’ts, “he said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

It was last September when “Chiquis” Rivera revealed her estrangement from Lorenzo Méndez and days later she was seen in a very romantic attitude with the Mexican businessman, Jorge Cuevas, better known as “Mr. Tempo”.

For this new relationship, she was accused of being unfaithful, which soon came to light: “I was not unfaithful, never in my life and he knows it, Lorenzo knows it and he knows the reasons for our separation. Out of respect for her mother, her daughter and Lorenzo, I have not discussed the details ”.

Although at first they were hermetic, Lorenzo Méndez was very affected after the separation and even stressed that the break occurred because she feared his relapse into addictions.

Rivera also opened his heart to confess his feelings for People in spanish: “The truth is I am very calm. Obviously I have my days where I miss him a lot because I got married to be married my whole life. It didn’t work and that brings me a lot of sadness ”.

