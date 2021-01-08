That he always does not go away: Andrea Rodríguez clarified the situation of the “Donkey” Van Rankin inside “Hoy”

- Advertisement -

This week the most significant changes to the program were presented TodayAmong those who highlighted the inclusion of Arath de la Torre and the absence of Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin, but a few days after the modifications, it was the producer Andrea Rodríguez who clarified that the protagonist of 40 and 20 It will continue in the morning but with a special participation.

The sister of the late Magda Rodríguez stressed that Van Rankin will not be the main conductor because he has a lot of work at Televisa, but he will not neglect his section “Put the Tail on the Donkey”.

Andrea Rodríguez spoke about this participation in the radio space of Maxine Woodside in Radio Formula and He explained why they preferred to rest a bit on the image of the funny driver and announcer who recently became the father of a girl again.

“’El Burro’ Van Rankin, as people will know, is having enormous success with the entire series of 40 and 20So they are thinking of doing a new season… ”, he highlighted.

“He stays with us, with his ‘Put the tail on the donkey’ section that will go out twice a week”, ended the production company that was in charge of Today, after Magda Rodríguez passed away in a surprise manner on November 1, 2020.

It was this Monday when Arath de la Torre appeared as the main conductor and in this regard, Rodríguez pointed out: “He is a guy that people love very much, he was supporting us a lot with this part throughout the past year, we had four drivers and four drivers, so sometimes we needed more people and Arath would sometimes come with us. We saw that people received him very well, that the drivers got along very well with him, so in the end he joined as part of all of them”.

The producer was also questioned about the absence of Marisol González, who since the beginning of this week has not appeared in front of Televisa’s morning program.

“She has some detail there that she is ill, but we hope that in a week she can join us”, The producer said and it is that the same former Beauty Queen confirmed today that she has suffered from COVID-19 for 11 days and her diagnosis remains positive.

Perhaps the incorporation of Arath and the absence of Van Rankin was what was most controversial inside and outside the production.

Both Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo talked about this, who spoke of the changes in the program that they have led for several years and agreed that it occurred at the instructions of the company.

“I understand that it was not a decision by Andrea (Rodríguez) And I think it has more to do with “Burrito” doing very well with his series, apparently a new season is coming and apparently he has two other job proposals. What I understand is that they wanted someone who was not coming and going so many times; Obviously he is a very beloved and emblematic character on television in Mexico, with many years of experience, who has his black humor, his charm and the affection of the people … he has many attributes to add to the program, “said Legarreta about the felt absence.

He stressed that he has a special affection for the driver, who will have a very active year at work. “There are things for him very soon and for which he would have to be constantly absent, is what I understand. I don’t think someone like ‘El Burro’ affects the rating and is not rated”, He concluded.

Montijo also dedicated a few words to his former partner: “It seems like he has a lot of work to do this year. We are very happy for him, that he does new things, in any case he is part of (Today), maybe after a while we have him back ”.

