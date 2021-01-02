“That he loves me and commits himself”: Linet Puente revealed what he looks for in a man, after his son’s father showed off his new girlfriend

- Advertisement -

With a face full of illusion and ready to overcome the break with the producer Carlos Luis Galán, Linet Puente made it clear that he still believes in love and is willing to find it in a new man who “want and commit” with everything that concerns her life, like her son Noah and his dogs because she likes to be a “Woman accompanied by a man”.

The journalist opened her heart for the same show program that she conducts, Windowing, where she spoke of how she has overcome the harsh separation promoted by an infidelity and that she has always remained open to finding love again.

Puente was frank in commenting that she has received therapy, increased her physical activities and strengthened her emotional ties with her loved ones.

“Yes it has been very difficult, I think everyone knows it and I said it in the program, This year I had to live the separation of my father from my son and they were very heavy, very difficult weeks”, He accepted in an interview made by the TV Azteca entertainment program.

Linet commented that she has had the support of her psychologist and the people around her to face this difficult stage of her life. “When you approach the right people, you allow yourself to be helped and you understand that you cannot do things alone, because sometimes you cannot heal alone and you need the help of people, let yourself be pampered, pampered, let you fall into that tremendous family bosom that we all have with friends or bosses”, Highlighted the host of Windowing.

He added that he has resorted to therapy and other activities to overcome the bitter pill left by his former partner, who He is already seen on social networks in the company of his new girlfriend Liz Basaldúa.

“Receiving therapeutic and psychological help, I started to exercise; There are many things that we have to do sometimes when we go through these types of issues and you have to do them in a disciplined way and do a practice so that your head and your heart begin to heal … Yes, I can say that I would not have gotten away without this army of people around me, with whom I didn’t mind sharing the most intimate details in order to get ahead and I keep getting it out ”, also detailed the presenter of shows on TV Azteca newscasts.

He highlighted that his emotional state has improved considerably: “I can tell you that today I feel calmer, happier and I begin to see the fruits of being humble, taking therapy and saying ‘I can’t, can you help me?”

Linet Puente’s face changed when they asked her if she still believes in love and her answer made her position clear regarding her new sentimental situation.

“I will always believe in love! … I believe in love, I like to be a woman who is accompanied by a man, only it will be time to choose a different man. I am open, I am willing, I do not know how long, I do not know if I am ready for it, “she mentioned.

He also highlighted the characteristics that the new owner of his heart must have. “Sometime I will love to have a partner who respects me, loves me, commits above all, that is the most important part and who loves this package, which is Linet Puente, Noah and my dogs, very important ”, he concluded.

At the beginning of December, the presenter announced in Windowing his process of separation with the father of his son. “Carlos Luis and I separated at the beginning of November and I must say that it has been a very difficult and unexpected process”, commented.

“Out of respect for him, Noah, my baby, I will keep the reasons for the separation private”, added.

And although Puente did not want to talk about the details of their separation, the magazine TV Notes published that the economic situation and the pandemic diminished the relationship between Linet and Carlos Luis Galán.

In that month there was talk of an infidelity, but it was not said that it was the determining issue in the separation and now the same producer of Heraldo Televisión already boasts his love with Liz Basaldúa.

