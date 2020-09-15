That incendiary tweet your employer is going to see: what HR managers are looking for on social media evaluating a candidate

Making a good first impression is essential when we have a job interview. We pay special attention to the clothes that we will wear and we prepare different answers to the possible questions that may be asked during those tense minutes. Imagine now that during that trial by fire the interviewer takes out a small folder with some of your printed tweets. They have done a little search and want to comment on some things you have written with you. Would you be worried about what was in them?

We could see recently how a tweet from someone who did have reason to worry went viral:

For some years now, this practice has been increasingly standardized in the selection process. In this case, the company in question hired software to automate the search.

However, it is common to see complaints about this practice, as we have recently seen in the responses to this Orange campaign, where they published a video of an alleged interview in which what the candidate has published is put to trial.

Whether we are in favor or not, the reality is that this practice enjoys total acceptance in the world of Human Resources. We have spoken with some professionals in the field to tell us what they pay special attention to or what are the red lines to apply for a position.

Your personal life on social media: what happens if I go out drinking alcohol?

There are two pervasive sins on social media: exposing your personal life too much, leaving all kinds of fingerprints that may not be very acceptable for a job interview, or pretending something that one is not really and giving the wrong impression of who we are.

Paula Mozo, HR Manager at Visionarea 361º Productions, tends to google the candidate’s name along with “LinkedIn” to find the profile of the person in question. If you can’t find anything, that’s when you turn to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Now, let’s take as an example the first case we mentioned before: you went out for a weekend and the camera caught you in full swing drinking, or even perhaps smoking marijuana, and it is immortalized in one of those social networks, how harmful would it be? the interviewer to see those photos?

Paula tells us that in her case she tries not to gossip on social networks “because you may find the wrong idea of ​​the person.” She may go out drinking “but If you do it in your free time, it should not affect your work activity”.

“It is true that if you see something political or racial it can put you back and influence your decision, we are human and if you discover something in his personality that you do not like, it can make you choose another candidate but it should not, hence you should not gossip those more social or private networks ”.

Serafin Molina, an HR professional with 20 years of experience, also tends to search for candidates online, although it is not the most important thing for him. Through the mail or the telephone number, locate the social networks that may be linked: “I always try to search and focus more on the positive than the negative of what the profile shows on social networks, especially looking for something that” does not apply “Depending on the profile sought. If I see that it is a person who is constantly doing inappropriate thingsIf I take it into account, it is not a final decision but it does add or subtract together with others “.

Ana Cimadevilla, HR Manager at BIGFINITE and Co-founder and Project Manager at HR Afterwork, advocates that “what a candidate does in their spare time is something personal that should not influence the professional”, since “When viewing compromised photos can generate a prejudice when it may be a specific event and that it does not have a negative influence on performance ”. Rely on other problem detection methods, such as performance review and trial period results or performance evaluations themselves.

Paula gives us another point of view on the subject, What if the HR person is homophobic? “If someone like this sees on social networks that the candidate is homosexual, they may influence and not choose it,” he explains, “the reality is that if you gossip, social networks unconsciously influence you, although you should not gossip on their Instagram or Facebook.”

The lie: unanimous red line

If what we mentioned before were subjective issues of each of those responsible for Human Resources, there is a “red line” that is common to all and that usually occurs in many cases: lie.

“We know that we all lie a bit on the resume but there are people who are very shameless,” says Paula, “I have come to find resumes that do not fit at all with your LinkedIn, for example, disagreements in the chronology or studies in different places …” .

“It’s one thing to tweak something and another to invent your knowledge and experience. There was a time when a person told me that she had three careers at the age of 22, which is mathematically impossible. According to the candidate, they validated his music career with advertising and ADE, which I don’t believe because at most they validate some subject but not careers. He was also the account manager of a company … Days later I interviewed another person with the same position in the same company, she was her boss, and the first candidate was obviously the intern or apprentice ”.

David Garrote, HR Marketing Manager for Lidl Spain and co-founder of HR AFTERWORK, also tells us that obviously each company is different, “but there is quite a consensus in defining the lie as a red line”. Throughout his professional career, he knows that for many “in social networks it can be tempting to” inflate “or” overload “certain professional experiences with the interest of appearing more attractive to a future employer, as in a resume”, but ” it is relatively easy to detect these practices, since they tend to leave their mark: if we have been connected on LinkedIn for a year and the person has changed their experience five times, something will start to smell strange and translates into loss of credibility ”.

Serafín is not far from the opinion of his colleagues: “For me it is important that there is nothing discordant about the in-person interview, although now people are more careful with these things, especially because they know more about social networks. To give you an example, made up, imagine that I can ask him in the interview: “Do you like extreme sports?”, And tell me no, but then when you look for him you see that he is, through YouTube videos you see him doing it. He has not been honest, which is not determinative but puts one on alert not so much for lying on the curriculum but as a person ”.

Because it is so common, HR managers have their own tactics to uncover such lies. Ana, for example, asks “competence or situational questions where the candidate has to refer to concrete examples of their behavior explaining recent situations in which they developed, specialized in Human Resources, Teaching and Psychology, she also illustrates with a brief example how the social networks can be crucial depending on the position: “I remember the case of a child teacher who, during a selection process, posted on his social media that he hated children and automatically was disqualified, no one wants a person who hates children to be in charge of their children’s care”.

“If I see that you drink alcohol or do something illegal in your personal networks”, clarifies Serafin, “it is not something relevant to me, but it depends on the case, I am not going to give it as much importance if I am looking for a porter than if I am looking for someone for a higher position such as a consultant, where for me it will be more important ”. Although the same can work in reverse: “There was a case, for example, of a girl that I interviewed and who, by checking her social networks, I discovered that she really liked participating in NGOs or in volunteering, but she did not mention anything to me in the interview. . In the second interview I asked her about it and she said yes, then I saw what she was like as a person and her intentions and it is a good surprise about her as a quality of person ”.

Maribel invites us to think differently as well: “We must bear in mind that if we have to choose a person who is going to occupy a position with a certain responsibility, we are going to spend at least eight hours a day with her, surely we prefer someone trained at the level of aptitudes and, above all, at the level of attitudes ”.

“It should not be forgotten that many psychosocial risks could be prevented with an adequate selection of personnel. The main function of recruiters is to select the most suitable person for the position to be filled. All the tools that can be useful to achieve the maximum fit between the candidate are legitimate. Always respecting the privacy previously established by the candidates and candidates in their social networks. If you had to choose the person who is going to take care of your loved ones and they are going to depend completely on this person Wouldn’t you try to find out as much as possible about her, or would you risk hiring someone unsuitable?”.