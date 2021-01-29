Tech News

That’s who the most powerful bite in the entire animal kingdom belongs to

By Brian Adam
The animals of the Earth must fight to survive and, to do so, they rely only on their senses and their power. One of the most powerful weapons at their disposal it is definitely their bite, with which they can gain potential prey … or death. Here, then, who owns the most powerful bite of all.

The strength of the bite is calculated in PSI, which indicates the pressure that occurs when an area of ​​1 square inch is subjected to a pressure of 1 pound of force.

  • Gorilla – 1300 PSI: Not just muscles. The gorilla has very powerful molars that allow them to chew on shoots, nuts, tubers, bark and other fibrous foods with such ease. Their long canines, moreover, are used to intimidate the other males of the species … together with their powerful muscles of course;
  • Jaguar – 1500 PSI: The largest American felid and the third largest in the world (after the tiger and the lion), however, has the strongest bite of all wild felines when compared to their weight. With its bite, the jaguar manages to split even the shells of turtles;
  • Hippopotamus – 1800 PSI: Their big mouth isn’t just for ornament. Hippos, in fact, probably have the strongest jaws of any herbivore on the planet. More aggressive and territorial than crocodiles, the 1800 PSI strength has only been measured in females, as males are too aggressive to be tested;
  • White shark – 4000 PSI: A team of Australian scientists, led by Steve Wroe in 2008, used sophisticated computer modeling based on multiple X-ray images of shark skulls. It has been estimated that a 6.4-meter great white shark can produce nearly 4,000 PSI of bite force. The bigger they are, the stronger their bite;
  • Crocodile – 5000 PSI: These creatures have proven their bite power time and time again and have always ranked first.

One thing is certain: never put your hands near the mouth of these creatures.

