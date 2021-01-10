Tech NewsAppsJuegos

The 10 most downloaded mobile games of 2020

By Brian Adam
If you are one of those who like to play through mobile, you will know that we usually recommend some of the best games that are on the market periodically: board games, chess games … even related to Christmas or the best RPGs, the best FRIV games, but the list that we bring you today is totally different. These are not our recommendations, based on our criteria, but we are going to tell you which are the most downloaded mobile games in the world during the past year, both for iOS and Android as a whole.

Among Us! was the most downloaded mobile game in 2020

Obviously, if they have been downloaded so much, it will be for a reason. It is more than possible that this list of the 10 most downloaded games of 2020 titles are found that you will like, so be sure to take a look.

The download data has been provided by the mobile app consultancy Apptopia. According to his information, the most downloaded game in the world last year was «Among Us!», This game was downloaded 264 million times and became a real sensation, despite having been released already in September and have less travel than others. There were even many other titles that mimicked its functionalities and were useful for those who wanted to play games other than “Among Us!”

According to the data of the consultancy, these would be the 10 most downloaded mobile games of 2020 all over the world:

Downloaded mobile games

After “Among Us”, the second most downloaded game in the world was “Subway Surfers”, which was installed on 227 million mobile phones. “Galena Free Fire” is in third position, with 218 million downloads.

“PUGB”, “Gardenscapes”, “Roblox”, “Hunter Assassin”, “Tiles Hop”, “Join Clash” and “Brain Test” are the rest of the titles that make up the top 10 most downloaded mobile games in the world in 2020. All of them exceed at least 138 million downloads. What is your favorite?

