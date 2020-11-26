The 10 most popular Chinese social networks

With more than 1,400 million inhabitants, China is the country with the largest population in the world, which would make it the main market for the main social networks … if it were not for state censorship.

China is prohibited by state order the use of many western social networks such as Google, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

The Chinese government prevents large Internet companies such as Google, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, among others, from being present in the country. Instead, Chinese citizens have digital platforms that perform the same functions as these but bear different names and have the approval of the government. Here is a list of the most popular in China and what they are used for:

-WeChat: This instant messenger is the Asian sister of WhatsApp, or much more than that. It is an ecosystem of mobile applications that was launched in 2011 by Tencent, a Chinese multinational Internet service providers. It allows you to send text messages and all kinds of formats such as voice notes, images, videos, GIFs, stickers … as well as make video calls, includes games and much more.

It also has a section called “Moments” which is nothing more than a feed similar to that of Facebook for users to post photos, videos, links, advertisements or text messages for their contacts to see. It also has its own payment system called “WeChat Pay”, to transfer money between accounts and pay for all kinds of services in China.

As if that were not enough, it is integrated with Didi Chuxing, an «Uber» type transport service, so that users request a taxi from the app. In its ecosystem of applications you can find hundreds of games and apps that allow you to perform a thousand more functions.

-Douyin: Although TikTok is an app created in China, it is only available in 2017 in the international market. In the Asian country they use the Chinese version, Douyin, which had been launched a year earlier, in 2016. Both networks are owned by ByteDance and work with certain similarity, however, they are hosted on completely different servers and have different publication standards. . Of course, just as with TikTok, in Douyin, you can create and share short videos.

-Sina Weibo– This tool is the equivalent of Twitter in China and was launched in 2010 as a microblogging website. On this platform you can leave text messages, upload videos or photos, make comments, share them and much more. It also allows you to broadcast live and upload content to “Weibo Stories” or “Weibo Stories”, which are ephemeral and last 24 hours or up to 15 seconds.

-QQ: It is an instant messaging application launched by Tencent, the same company that created WeChat. It is very similar to MSN Messenger, Microsoft’s messaging platform that ceased to exist in 2014. QQ bears this name as a reference to “monkey”, however its fame has been declining since WeChat reached the devices of Chinese users. -Youku– is the counterpart of YouTube, a video hosting website launched in 2006 by Alibaba Group, China’s online wholesale store. In 2012, it merged with Tudou, another video website, changing its name to “Youku Tudou Inc.” -Douban: is a social network launched in 2005 that has 60 million registered users, and about 150 million visits per month. It is a forum-type digital platform, which brings together the format of other social networks such as Spotify, IMDB, Pinterest, Twitter, Reddit and Medium. Users in Douban can share content, write blogs, rate books, exchange ideas and opinions on various topics, share product reviews… Very popular with academics, writers and intellectuals. -Momo: is a social network that was born in 2011 as a dating app and that at the end of 2015 focused on videos to share information and socialize on the Internet. It is used to chat and also has a gaming platform and options to join groups. It also allows live broadcasts and has more than 100 million registered users. -Zhihu– Launched in 2011 as a website similar to “Quora” to generate questions and answers on different topics. It serves to exchange knowledge among the more than 200 million users that the social network has, and 80% of them are professionals. In 2017, it launched a payment service so that these professionals can promote their services, careers and improve in the world of work.

-Xiaohongshu: They call it the “little red book” that was born in 2013 as a blog. Its evolution has been such that today it has become an electronic commerce site. It has 200 million users, many between 18 and 35 years old, and most of them are women. You can share long posts, videos, rate local or international products, upload photos, and much more. -iQiyi: This app was launched in 2010 by Baidu, China’s Google-like search engine. It has more than 500 million active users and is known as the “Netflix of China” because it is a platform that allows you to watch videos online, but also play online or access online e-book stores, among other things.

.