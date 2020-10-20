The 10 most powerful global mid-range Android phones [October 2020]

A few days ago, AnTuTu published the list of the 10 most powerful mid-range smartphones that are marketed in China. Now the well-known performance benchmark has published the 10 most powerful mid-range ‘global’ smartphones. The term “global” refers to the fact that the list includes all smartphones that are marketed globally, not just those from China. As you may know, AnTuTu not only measures the performance of CPU, GPU, memory and storage, but also takes into account the smoothness with which the interface moves, which is why smartphones with screens with high refresh rate (90 Hz or more) get a better score. The data correspond to measurements taken during the month of September and, as usual, the score indicated is not the maximum value but the average of all samples collected. At a minimum, each model has required 1,000 samples to appear in the table, which means that some recent smartphones may not appear in the table.



The first place is occupied by the iQOO Z1 [ AliExpress] 6GB / 128GB, which reaches 514,902 points thanks to its MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip. In fact, it is the first smartphone to be launched with this chip on the market. The interesting thing about the Dimensity 1000+ chip is that MediaTek positions it as a 5G flagship but is used in mid-range phones by manufacturers, rather than in high-end phones. The score of the iQOO Z1 that ranks first on this list is much lower than the lowest score for phones with Snapdragon 865. Therefore, MediaTek needs to try harder before it can consider that its chips compete with those of High-end from Qualcomm. Next in the table, we find the Redmi K30 Ultra [ AliExpress] 6GB / 128GB, which scores 481,003 points with the same MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip. The third place is occupied by the Honor 30 8GB / 128GB which scores 404,669 points. It features a Kirin 985 5G chip, which is the second most powerful Kirin chip behind the Kirin 990 5G. Next, we find the Huawei Nova 7 [ AliExpress] 8GB / 256GB with a score of 398,328 points. Again it is a mobile with a Kirin 985 5G chip, which explains why the score is so close to the previous one. In the fifth position, we find the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G [ Amazon] 6GB / 128GB with 322,997 points. This mobile incorporates a Snapdragon 765G chip, which is a regular among the mid-range that has given very good results. Just below that is the Redmi K30 5G 6GB / 64GB, which scores 316,343 points. This smartphone was launched in January 2020 and has occupied the first position of the ranking several months in a row in the past. The seventh position is occupied by the Huawei Nova 7i 6GB / 127GB, which with its Kirin 810 chip achieves 298,717 points. In eighth place is the Realme 7 8GB / 128GB, which features a Mediatek Helio G95 chip and a score of 298,717 points. This smartphones is one of the latest releases, as it hit the market in September. Almost closing the table, in ninth place is the Redmi Note 8 Pro [Amazon] with 6GB / 128GB, it also features a Helio G90T chip and achieves a score of 292,126 points. This smartphone was launched in August 2019 and it is therefore surprising that it remains in the Top 10 one year after its launch. Without a doubt, the MediaTek Helio G90T processor is standing the test of time well. And finally, in tenth position, is the realme 6 [Amazon] 4GB / 128GB with the same Helio G90T chip, but a slightly lower score of 290,687 points. Compared to the only processor – Snapdragon 865 – in the ranking of high-end smartphones, in the mid-range segment there is much more variety, including chips from Qualcomm, as well as MediaTek and Hisilicon Kirin.