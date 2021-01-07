The 10 most powerful mid-range Android phones [Enero 2021]

- Advertisement -

The well-known benchmark AnTuTu has published its new Top 10 of the most powerful mid-range Android smartphones according to measurements taken during the month of December. This new Top 10 joins the ranking of the most powerful high-end smartphones recently published. AnTuTu not only measures the performance of CPU, GPU, memory and storage, but also takes into account the fluidity with which the interface moves, which is why smartphones with screens with high refresh rates (90 Hz or more) achieve best score. The list does not bring great news compared to the previous month, but the list of smartphones is practically the same, with small changes in the positions due to new measurements and optimizations of the manufacturers. In first position, we find the Redmi 10X 5G ( AliExpress), which has the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chip and achieves a score of 400,742 points. Just below is the Huawei nova 7 Pro ( AliExpress), which has a Kirin 985 processor that allows it to reach 399,883 points. In third place is the little brother, Huawei nova 7 ( AliExpress), also with a Kirin 985 processor and a very similar score of 398,308 points. The fourth position is occupied by the “older” brother of the leader of the table, as is the Redmi 10X Pro 5G ( AliExpress), whose performance is quite close with 398,212 points. This smartphone has the same hardware as the Redmi 10X 5G, and the differences between the two models are in the cameras and fast charging. For this reason, it is not surprising that both models obtain very similar scores and it is not important who is in front. The 3rd place is occupied by the Honor 30 ( AliExpress) with Kirin 985 achieving 390,184 points. Compared to Kirin 820, the performance improvement is not great. In terms of performance, the Kirin 985 and Dimensity 820 chips are almost the same, ahead of the Kirin 820 and Snapdragon 765G, but there are not many new phones equipped with both. This is mainly due to its higher cost.

The next two positions are occupied by smartphones with the Kirin 820 chip: Honor 10X with 362,974 points and Huawei nova 7 SE with 355,787 points. In the eighth position is the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that has a Snapdragon 750G chip and gets 348,343 points. It is followed very closely by the OPPO Reno5 5G with Snapdragon 765G chip, which reaches 348,303 points. The last position is occupied by the reame Q2 Pro 5G with a Dimensity 800U chip and an average score of 338,215 points. You are interested in: Top of Amazon’s best-selling smartphones (updated every hour). Not many new mid-range models have hit the market recently. Most of the launches are flagships or low-mid-range models, so the ranking shows little change compared to the previous month. Like the arrival of the Dimensity 820 chips, it is MediaTek and Huawei chips that continue to dominate the top positions in the ranking and this has not changed. Huawei also accounts for a large part of the Top 10 positions with its Kirin chips, and the big losers are the Samsung Exynos 980, which are not on the list, and the Snapdragon 768 / 765G, which are relegated to the bottom of the list. table or not appear.