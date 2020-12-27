The 10 most used emojis on Tinder

- Advertisement -

Now that all social networks take stock of the year and they begin to publish listings with the most viewed on YouTube in 2020, the most commented, the most retweeted on Twitter in 2020, the most searched words on Google and a host of other rankings, Tinder has also wanted to join and show its balance of the year .

Tinder takes stock of the year and unveils the 10 most used emojis in the dating app

The company has it difficult, since it cannot evaluate the contents of user conversations to point out, for example, the 10 famous people that have been talked about the most in Tinder conversations, the most used compliments or even the hottest topics like the sex topics that are most debated in Tinder conversations.

At the end of the day, the company has to limit itself to analyzing the public information of the profiles, so it can only make classifications and compilations taking into account the bio that users write in their profiles. Thus, it has made classifications of the most mentioned people in 2020 in the bio or the songs that have been included the most.

Along with these classifications, one that has caught our attention is that of the most used emojis in 2020 in descriptive biographies of user profiles. Did you think you were being original by including an emoji on your Tinder profile? In the manuals on “how to flirt more on Tinder and other similar applications” it is always recommended to include an emoji to attract attention and be more friendly …

The problem is that perhaps, if the emoji you use is the same as that of most users, you are no longer attracting attention. As published by Tinder, the emoji that users have used the most on Tinder this year is the one of the girl who raises her hands in doubt. Followed by him, a classic: beers. If you like beer, you may have an easy starting point for your first date.

Along with them, the wine glass and the globe, are among the emojis most used by users in 2020 in their bio. Ah! and make sure you know the meaning of some emojis on Tinder, which may have some special connotation. This is the list of the rest of the icons that Tinder has highlighted:

