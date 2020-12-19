The 10 most used songs on TikTok in 2020

- Advertisement -

TikTok has also made its musical summary of the year, like other platforms such as Spotify, since music is a fundamental part of the short video app. The company has released the list of the most used songs on TikTok during 2020 – if you want to download them in mp3, here we tell you how – and of them, 176 have exceeded 1 billion views on the platform.

Among them are musical pieces by renowned artists such as Drake, Cardi B and Billie Eilish, although songs by local artists whose success has been a surprise and songs released more than 10 years ago also sneak into the top positions.

Here we present you the list of the 10 songs that previously reached the figure of 1 billion views this year on TikTok and became authentic viral phenomena. We comment on them accompanying them with their official video clip so that you can easily reproduce and recognize them:

– «Toosie Slide» – Drake: Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, is a singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer and actor who in just three days, with his single “Toosie Slide”, reached the figure of 1,000 million views. The song was released in 2020 for the album “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” under the genre of hip-hop / rap.

– «WAP» (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Cardi B: American-born rapper Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known on stage as Cardi B, in just two weeks reached the figure of 1 billion views with her song “WAP” alongside American rapper, singer, actress and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion. Together they perform this piece of music released in 2020 for the album of the same name, WAP.

– «Therefore I Am» – Billie Eilish: American-born singer-songwriter Billie Eilish takes third place with her song “Therefore I Am”, which was released in 2020 for the album “Therefore I Am”. This artist achieved fame at just 13 years old with her single “OCean Eyes”, which was released in 2015.

– «Lets Link» – WhoHeemThe American-born rapper known to the art world as WhoHeem ranks fourth on TikTok’s most-used songs list with his hit “Lets Link,” which was released this year for the album of the same name.

– «Say I Yi Yi» – Ying Yang Twins: This musical duo native to the city of Atlanta in the United States is formed by Kaine and D-Roc. They are characterized by fusing hip-hop music and electro music, creating a genre called “Crunk.” His song “Say I Yi Yi”, which was released in 2002 for the album called “Alley: The Return of the Ying Yang Twins”, is widely used on TikTok.

– «Where Is The Love?» – The Black Eyed Peas– Award-winning American-born hip-hop band The Black Eyed Peas, founded in 1995, ranks fifth with their hit “Where Is The Love?” which was released in 2003 for the album “Elephunk.” Currently this musical group is made up of four vocalists such as Will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap, Taboo and J. Rey Soul, while Fergi, the female voice, left the band in 2017.

– «Whole Lotta Choppas» – Sada Baby: The song “Whole Lotta Choppas”, by American rapper Sada Baby, is another of the musical pieces with more than 1 billion views on TikTok. This song was released in 2020 for the album that bears the same name as the single.

– «Adderall (Corvette Corvette)» – Popp Hunna– Another hip-hop / rap song, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette),” performed by artist known as Popp Hunna, ranks 8th most-played songs on TikTok.

– «Mood Swings» – Pop Smoke– American-born rapper, singer and songwriter Bashar Barakah Jackson, known in the rap world as Pop Smoke, released this song in 2020 for the album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”. This piece of music also features a remix version with Lil Tjay.

– «THICK» – DJ Chose & Beatking– DJ Chose is an American-born rapper, producer, and rhythm mixer whose hit called “Thick” ranks 10th for songs with over 1 billion views on TikTok. This single was released in 2020 for the album named after the song.

.