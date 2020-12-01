The end of the year is approaching and technology companies – like any of us – are beginning to take stock of what happened in this strange year 2020. Google this year has advanced and has already communicated the list of the 10 most viewed videos on YouTube in Spain , in which, curiously, the first place is held not by the video created by a popular youtuber, but by the interview with the child influencer Miquel Montoro on a television program.

Anyway, this is the order established by YouTube, which has not communicated the number of views that each video has had in Spain. As the platform shows the total views, in all parts of the world, it is impossible to know the data of each of the videos. We can only “trust” the ranking established by YouTube, a company that by the way this year decided not to launch its summary video with the best moments of the year, the traditional YouTube Rewind.

The ranking of the 10 most viewed videos on YouTube in Spain in 2020 is as follows:

1. Interview with Miquel Montoro in “La Resistencia de Movistar +”. With more than 7.8 million views

2. 60 Days Build Millionaire Underground Swimming Pool House. Worldwide it exceeds 200 million views, although YouTube has not indicated how many of them have been produced in Spain, if it has placed it as the second most viewed video in the country in 2020.

3. AuronPlay. Reacting to my memes. Worldwide this video has achieved 24 million views

4. Alberto Chicote hallucinates with the size of the cachopo. This video already exceeds 6 million views

5. I eat the pilings of Miquel Montoro, from Sttik. The video already exceeds 5 million views

6. 60-minute special of the Cirque du Soleil

7. Burns Fat in 30 minutes. More than 3 million views are housed in this video, which was particularly successful in the quarantine months.

8. CALV O. With more than nine million views, this video ranks eighth in the ranking

9. The best coach on the planet is back to help you with the selectivity, from Ibai. Over 9 million views

10. I don’t buy any more bread. This video from Gustoso TV has more than 9 million views

