The 10 most viral videos on TikTok this 2020

TikTok has revealed which were the most viral content of 2020, the videos that have been the most successful on the social network in terms of number of views and likes in the last 12 months of the year. The company continues to review what the year has brought it after unveiling the best marketing campaigns on TikTok in 2020.

The most viral video of 2020 on TikTok was created by 19-year-old Filipino Bella Poarch

Despite the covid-19 pandemic, the creativity of tiktokers has not stopped. These have been the 10 most viral, popular and seen videos on TikTok of the year:

-Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch): This young woman of Filipino origin, only 19 years old, added 530 million views, 43.3 million likes and 1.4 million comments. In this material, the tiktokera only shows a “lip sync” or “voice dubbing” while a song from “M to the B” is playing. Currently, he has 45.4 million followers.

-Doggface208 – @ 420Doggface208: in this video a man named «Nathan Apodaca» appears with a very «cholo» style (Mexican gang member), on his scooter drinking a cranberry juice from the brand «Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry» and singing the song «Dreams» from “Fleetwood Mac” group. Such was the sensation of the video that this man managed to buy a house and even received an all-terrain vehicle, because on the day he recorded the video he had a car accident. In order not to get stuck, he took his skateboard and thus got to work. Brands went out of their way to collaborate with him, as his video reached 72.5 million times and 11.7 million likes. The account is followed by 6.1 million people.

-Caitlin Reilly – @itscaitlinhello: is an actress and writer whose video went viral after commenting in a virtual Zoom meeting on how difficult it is to work remotely in the “new normal.” The video was viewed 5.5 million times, garnered 617,000 likes and more than 8,000 comments. She has 1.5 million followers.

-NBA – @nba: The TikTok account of the National Basketball Association (NBA) of the United States published a video in February where a young woman named Jalaiah (@jalaiahharmon) appears dancing in the middle of a game. Midway through the video, she is joined by the cheerleaders to accompany her with the choreography. It managed to reach 3.3 million likes and more than 19,000 comments.

-Will Smith – @willsmith: The singer, rapper, actor and performer of the famous 90’s series the «Prince of Bel Air», occupies the fifth position in the ranking of the most viral videos of 2020 on TikTok. In it, Will is cleaning a mirror and in each pass the character played by himself in the movie “Men in Black” appears. In the last scene, he appears as “J”, and points the memory stick at him, causing Will to lose his memory of what happened. The video received 18.9 million likes, more than 104,000 comments and 260.8 million views.

-awa_de_horchata_uwu: the sixth place in the ranking is carried out by an animated «alpaca» singing the song of «Mi Pan Su Sus». With fun and animated movements, he managed to obtain 17.6 million likes, more than 679,000 comments and 146.4 million views.

-Eliza Petersen – @lizemopetey: in this video, with more than 19.4 million views, a conversation between an “angel” and “God” is depicted about the assignment given to dinosaurs to make them more “meatier” (meaty in Spanish ” ) to what the angel understood «meteor» (meteorite in Spanish) … A pun in English that is worth seeing.

-Tabitha Brown – @iamtabithabrown: In this video, Tabitha Brown, an actress and television personality, explains how to peel a carrot so that its slices look like “bacon” and, with a series of condiments and sauce, not only does it look the same. This recipe achieved 3.6 million likes, more than 21,000 comments, and 19.9 million views.

-Julian Bass – @thejulianbass: Julian Bass is a 20-year-old tiktokero who viralized a video where he imitates some famous superheroes with different costumes and effects. This material reached 2.7 million likes, 32,000 comments and 14.7 million views.

-Hart – @hartyt_: in this video a young man appears dancing with a duck, and both are synchronized to the rhythm of the music of Vibe (If I Back It Up) – Cookiee Kawaii. It has 3.3 million likes, 21,000 comments, and 18.3 million views.

