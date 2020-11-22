The 10 Most Wanted Songs Ever on Shazam

Shazam is one of the most used applications in the world to recognize the name of the artist and any song that is playing anywhere, on the mobile or even the one that is played from the headset. Surely you have used it if you were in a bar or disco playing a song that you wanted to know what it is.

The most searched song of all time on Shazam is “Dance Monkey,” performed by Tones And I, with 36.6 million searches since it was released in May 2019.

This application, which became the property of Apple in 2018, has produced a list of the 100 most searched songs on the platform of all time. The list is topped by Toni Watson, whose stage name is “Tones And I” with her song “Dance Monkey,” which has been searched 36.6 million times since its release in May 2019. The track spent 11 weeks at the top. one in the UK and 29 other countries. In addition, it has another record within Shazam for being the most searched song in a single day.

It should be noted that Ed Sheeran, one of the most listened to artists in the last decade from Spotify, sneaks into position 6 and appears up to three times in the first 20 positions of the Shazam list. In addition, it has four other songs within the top 100 overall in the category “Highest entries”.

Here we show you the top 10, among which you will surely recognize many songs that … maybe you did not know who sang them:

1.- Tones And I – Dance Monkey

2.- Lilly Wood & The Prick – Prayer In C

3.- Passenger – Let Her Go

4.- Avicii – Wake Me Up

5.- Major Lazer Feat. MO & Dj Snake – Lean On

6.- Ed Sheeren – Thinking Out Loud

7.- Sia – Cheap Thrills

8.- Gotye Feat. Kimbra – Somebody that i used to know

9.- Kungs vs Cookin On 3 Burner – This Girls

10.- Hozier – Take Me to Muchs

