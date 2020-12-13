The 10 YouTube channels with the most subscribers in the world

YouTube channels function like any profile on other social networks and the more subscribers (as if they were followers) are achieved, the more “weight” the channel has when it comes to being considered by other companies to develop marketing campaigns in them, or by the social network itself, which awards different plates or buttons in recognition of channels that exceed a certain number of subscribers.

The YouTube channel with the most subscribers is “T-Series”, which offers film content from India and currently has 109 million registered users.

Although the purchase of subscribers on YouTube is not as common as it is for followers on other social networks, having a channel with many of them also opens the doors to earn money, fame and popularity on the platform. Youtubers are people who live off the creations they upload to YouTube, and although there are many of them, today we are going to review the channels that currently have the most subscribers. Perhaps they can serve as a reference for other content creators who want to know how to increase their number of subscribers on YouTube:

-T-series– This YouTube channel was launched on March 13, 2016 and represents an Indian record company and film production company. Known in the commercial world as “Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited”, it was founded in 1983 by Gulshan Kumar Dua, a music producer in the country. Currently, this channel entirely in Hindi has 164 million subscribers.

-PewDiePie– Created by “Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg”, a Swedish comedian known as PewDiePie, this channel has 108 million subscribers. He is the independent user, without a company behind him, with the most subscribers on YouTube. It is a channel in English, which was launched on April 29, 2010, where a wide variety of content is shown: from video game games, reactions to other videos or jokes and own comedies.

-Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes: is a children’s channel dedicated to educating preschool children around the world. It has videos of 3D animations and songs that infants can interpret with any object they have at home while learning the alphabet, numbers, colors, names of animals, the sounds they make … It also teaches children how to behave socially and help parents educate and correct their children with a hundred home games. This channel has 99.8 million subscribers and was created on September 1, 2006.

-SET India: This is the ‘Sony Entertainment Television’ channel in India. With 90.1 million subscribers, this Sony Corporation subsidiary broadcasts content such as game shows, interviews, songs, novels, and more. It was released on September 20, 2006 in the Hindi language.

-Kids Diana Show: It is a little girl of Russian origin called “Diana” who from her channel teaches and shows her followers how to play, use and care for their toys. In some content, she is accompanied by Roman, a little friend with whom she also plays. This channel has 70.6 million subscribers and was launched on May 12, 2015.

-WWE: This is the acronym for »World Wrestling Entertainment», an American entertainment company that shows professional wrestling shows. The contents of this channel are offered in English, it has 70.3 million subscribers and it was launched on May 10, 2007.

-Minute Crafts: is a channel that was launched on November 15, 2016 and currently has 69.9 million subscribers. It is characterized by showing videos in English with fun and entertaining DIY projects, crafts … with techniques and methods for the user to do them himself at home.

-Zee Music Company: is a channel that shows musical content, programs, movies … produced in India by this audiovisual conglomerate. It currently has 65.8 million subscribers worldwide and was opened on March 12, 2014.

-Like Nastya: one of the most famous youtuber girls in the world, of Russian origin, is the owner of this YouTube channel that has 65.3 million subscribers. It was opened on December 6, 2016 to show content about the little girl and how she unfolds in her real life: at home, with her family, with her friends … and also trying toys or traveling around her country.

-KondZilla Channel: This channel of Brazilian origin was opened on March 21, 2012 and currently has 62 million subscribers. It shows content from Funk music, an African American genre that combines rhythms of soul, jazz, mambo and R&G.

