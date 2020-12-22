The 10 ‘youtubers’ that have earned the most money in 2020

- Advertisement -

Being youtuber and making a living from it is not an easy task. It involves creating content for YouTube on a regular basis, based on a defined strategy and taking care of the quality of the videos, optimizing them for their best performance on the platform, understanding the YouTube algorithm and paying attention to the user community that is generated around to channel. Even with all these actions, you may not be making enough money to make a living from creating videos.

In addition to the money that is obtained by being part of the YouTube Partner Program, by which the social network shares with the creators a percentage of the income obtained from the advertising that is shown in their videos, most youtubers also obtain significant income Through the agreements they establish with brands and sponsors to show their products on their channel, attend events, participate in their advertising campaigns and many other actions that are proposed to them based on their level of influence.

Although it is not easy, there are youtubers who live very very well thanks to what has become their job: creating content for their YouTube channel. These are the 10 youtubers that have earned the most money this year, according to the ranking produced annually by Forbes magazine. For the 2020 edition, it has taken the figure of income obtained between July 2019 and June 2020.

# 10 | Jeffree star

Earnings: $ 15 million

Total views: 600 million views

Total subscribers: 16.9 million.

A true star of the cosmetic and beauty videos on YouTube, she has had some problems this year with accusations even of racism or sexual harassment. She has her own collection of cosmetics and sells all kinds of products through her YouTube channel.

# 9 | David Dobrik

Earnings: $ 15.5 million

Total views: 2.7 billion views

Total subscribers: 18 million

A 24-year-old comedian and comedian who does everything his audience asks him to do (even marry his best friend’s mother) on a very funny channel that also has his replica on TikTok (where he accumulates 24.7 million followers). He works regularly with brands such as Bumble and EA Sports, among others.

# 8 | Blippi (Stevin John)

Earnings: $ 17 million

Total views: 8.2 billion views

Total subscribers: 27.4 million

This 32-year-old man who has been producing content for children since 2014 is the creator of the Blippi doll. His videos are educational and he has his own line of toys that is sold in department stores, Amazon and of course on his channel. Only 6 years has it taken to sneak into the list of the 10 youtubers with the most earnings of 2020.

# 7 | Nastya (Anastasia Radzinskaya)

Earnings: $ 18.5 million

Total views: 39 billion views

Total subscribers: 190.6 million

It is about a six-year-old girl, known by the name of “Nastya”, who appears in the videos with her father playing Lego, doing housework or even explaining the coronavirus. On TikTok, he already has three million followers. He entered the list of the youtubers children who earn the most money in 2019 and this year he is consolidated.

# 6 | Preston Arsement

Earnings: $ 19 million

Total views: 3.3 billion views

Total subscribers: 33.4 million

YouTuber specialized in all kinds of video games, especially Minecraft that has become a gold mine for him.

# 5 | Markiplier (Mark Fischbach)

Earnings: $ 19.5 million

Total views: 3.1 billion views

Total subscribers: 27.8 million

Another of the most popular youtubers specialized in video games. At the age of 31, he has been creating content for YouTube for eight. In his live broadcasts, more than a million and a half people can gather to watch him play.

# 4 | Rhett and link

Earnings: $ 20 million

Total views: 1.9 billion views

Total subscribers: 41.8 million

Two of the platform’s longest-serving YouTubers, aged 43 and 42, paid $ 10 million to buy another popular YouTube comedy channel called SMOSH and created their own company Mythical Entertainment Co. , which currently has more than 100 employees.

# 3 | Dude Perfect

Earnings: $ 23 million

Total views: 2.770 million views

Total subscribers: 57.5 million

They are five guys who entertain themselves by making all kinds of funny videos, overcoming challenges and tests, or simply looking to attract attention. They also collaborate with non-profit organizations. His channel has held competitions to raise funds for the Red Cross in the United States this year.

# 2 | Mr. Beast (Jimmy Donaldson)

Earnings: $ 24 million

Total views: 3 billion views

Total subscribers: 47.8 million

He is arguably YouTube’s latest big star, having amassed nearly half of his nearly 50 million subscribers in the past year. In his videos, humor and creativity are always present and he has agreements with brands such as Microsoft and Electronic Arts.

# 1 | Ryan kaji

Earnings: $ 29.5 million

Total views: 12.2 billion views

Total subscribers: 41.7 million

One more year, this 9-year-old boy who reviews toys and experiments and tricks that everyone can reproduce at home, occupies the first place in the ranking. It has a catalog of its own products of more than 5,000 products.

.