The 16 GB of RAM in mobiles is closer: Samsung begins mass production and boasts of specifications

Samsung is one of the largest manufacturers of mobile components on the planet, both for its own phones and for other manufacturers. As such, the innovations and advancements it achieves have a direct impact on the mobile industry and not just on its phones. For example, the next 16 GB RAM for mobile. They say they have started to mass-manufacture them and will reach smartphones in 2021.

As announced by the Asian company, have started mass producing “the industry’s first 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM” at their factory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.. To do this, they use extreme ultraviolet technology (EUV) and the brand’s third-generation 10nm class process. A new RAM that they hope will offer better performance to phones in the use of AI or 5G among others, as they comment.

16% faster than 12GB LPDDR5 DRAM

Actually high-end phones generally go up to 12GB of RAM, with some exceptions like the ASUS ROG Phone 3. It has been the top for the last two years, although 2021 is different. With the beginning of mass manufacturing of this new 16GB drive, they hope to reach the smartphones high-end 2021 and establish 16 GB as the new top to beat.

Now, what does the 16 GB of RAM bring? In theory better speed and overall performance for mobile. Although, as we already know, RAM is not the only thing necessary to improve the capabilities of a phone and as it is, it depends on how well optimized it is with it. software and the rest of the hardware.

Either way, on Samsung paper ensures the 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM is about 16% faster than the current 12GB. Or in other words, it manages to transmit 6,400 Mb / s compared to the current 5,500 Mb / s. As an example they say that it can transmit 51.2 GB of data in one second. If you have a processor, operating system and storage memory to match, of course.

Another additional improvement that Samsung comments is the thinness. They indicate that thanks to the new manufacturing process they use the final component is 30% thinner, to save more space in the smartphones. Therefore, we will have to wait until next year to see which are the first smartphones to bring the new Samsung RAM. Perhaps first some models of the own brand and then those of others.