Latest newsTop Stories

The 16-year-old girl became prime minister for a day

By Brian Adam
0
1
Eva Mortu takes over as Finland's prime minister for one day (Photo, Twitter)
The 16 Year Old Girl Became Prime Minister For A Day

Must Read

Car Tech

Firenze Lanciare, a flying sports car that races through heaven and earth

Brian Adam - 0
In the heat of the electric revolution that we have had to live, and also of the technological revolution linked to mobile devices,...
Read more
Tech News

You still don’t need PCIe 4.0: the new WD Black AN1500 combine two SSDs in RAID 0 to achieve transfers of up to 6,500...

Brian Adam - 0
The promise of SSD drives that take advantage of the PCIe 4.0 interface it's staggering: achieving transfer speeds of around 7,000MB /...
Read more
Latest news

Samsung changes its Snapdragon vs Exynos strategy on the Galaxy S20 FE

Abraham - 0
Samsung today unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE, a more affordable version of its Galaxy S20 flagship that arrives with few cuts in front of...
Read more
Huawei

This is what the first Huawei watch with HarmonyOS 2.0 will look like

Abraham - 0
Huawei has announced that its new iteration of its own operating system, HarmonyOS 2.0, is coming to wearables this year. Now we can see...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Eva Mortu takes over as Finland's prime minister for one day (Photo, Twitter)

Helsinki: Eva Mortu, 16, became Finland’s prime minister for a day.

According to the International News Agency, on the occasion of the United Nations International Girls’ Day, the Prime Minister of Finland Sana Marin handed over his post to the young Eva Morto for one day.

After taking office, Eva Morto also addressed the nation, which was also broadcast on Finland’s official Twitter handler. In his address, the one-day Prime Minister said that due to gender discrimination, we girls are facing difficulties in every sphere of life. We are not just “oppressed.” Many problems can be solved with our help.

Eva Morto also raised the issue of harassment with girls on online forums. He said that in order to eliminate gender inequality, girls would have to be given access to technology and equal opportunities.

Eva Mortu, who has been the prime minister for a day, has not issued any official decree or law, but she has held important meetings for the maximum participation of girls in the field of technology.

Also read: Finland’s Sana Marin elected world’s youngest prime minister

Under this “Girls Takeover” campaign, every year girls in different countries are given one day from a different public and private institution.

Related Articles

Top Stories

Pakistani students develop state-of-the-art rice quality testing software

Brian Adam - 0
Karachi: Pakistani students develop Pakistan's first artificial intelligence software to test rice quality Pakistan is the world's tenth largest rice producer and the...
Read more
Top Stories

The girl with the longest legs in the world

Brian Adam - 0
Austin, Texas: The world's longest-legged girl has told people with similar physical conditions not to be depressed, accept their physical condition and try to...
Read more
Health

The benefits of early mother-child relationship are passed on to the next generation

Brian Adam - 0
New York: Experts say that the bond between mother and child formed in the very early days is very useful and its positive...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©