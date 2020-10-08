The 16-year-old girl became prime minister for a day

Helsinki: Eva Mortu, 16, became Finland’s prime minister for a day.

According to the International News Agency, on the occasion of the United Nations International Girls’ Day, the Prime Minister of Finland Sana Marin handed over his post to the young Eva Morto for one day.

After taking office, Eva Morto also addressed the nation, which was also broadcast on Finland’s official Twitter handler. In his address, the one-day Prime Minister said that due to gender discrimination, we girls are facing difficulties in every sphere of life. We are not just “oppressed.” Many problems can be solved with our help.

Eva Morto also raised the issue of harassment with girls on online forums. He said that in order to eliminate gender inequality, girls would have to be given access to technology and equal opportunities.

Prime Minister's seat has been occupied for one day by 16-year-old Aava Murto. Murto wants to focus on opportunities for the most vulnerable girls to benefit from technology.

Eva Mortu, who has been the prime minister for a day, has not issued any official decree or law, but she has held important meetings for the maximum participation of girls in the field of technology.

Under this “Girls Takeover” campaign, every year girls in different countries are given one day from a different public and private institution.