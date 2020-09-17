topten

The Most Expensive Cars In The World

20. McLaren P1

Price: $1.15 million

Kicking off our list of the 20 most expensive cars in the world is the McLaren P1.

Following the footsteps of the iconic McLaren F1, this limited edition hybrid supercar was released in October 2013 by British manufacturer McLaren Automotive.

Interestingly, 34% of all cars were purchased by owners in the United States, followed closely by 26% in Europe.

All 375 cars sold out within one month of release!

 

19. Ferrari LaFerrari

Price: $1.4 million

The first Ferrari on our list is the Ferrari LaFerrari, or Ferrari “The Ferrari” after translation.

Obviously a powerful head turner, this limited production hybrid sports car was one of Ferrari’s most ambitious projects.

According to Ferrari, the goal with this car was to push all the pre-existing boundaries of technology in a road car.

It’s a stunna that’s for sure!

 

18. Zenvo TS1 GT

img class=”aligncenter size-medium wp-image-57986 sp-no-webp lazyloaded” src=”https://webeenow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Most-Expensive-Cars-Zenvo-TS1-GT-800×600.jpg” />

Price: $1.9 million

Built by Danish Automotive, the Zenvo TS1 GT is a limited edition production sports car.

First unveiled at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the company only plan to release 5 cars per year to maintain exclusivity.

Sharing a similar body shape and chassis with its predecessor, the ST1, the Zenvo TS1 has an upgraded interior and a 5.8-litre twin-supercharged V8 engine.

With a price tag of $1.9 million, the Zenvo is the 18th most expensive car in the world.

 

17. Koenigsegg One

Price: $2 million

Deemed as the “Worlds first Mega Car” by Koenigsegg themselves, the Koenigsegg One has a 5.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine and generates 940 horsepower.

The car was introduced in 2014 and was one of the most exclusive production car programs ever envisaged in the car industry.

Another expensive sports car from Koenigsegg, but well worth its place in our list of most expensive cars in the world.

 

16. Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Price: $2.2 million

This one’s a beauty!

Lamborghini said that this car will redefine the future of super sports cars.

Making its debut at the 2010 Paris Motor Show, the Sesto Elemento is a lightweight track-only car, that’s name references the atomic number of carbon, in recognition of the car’s widespread use of carbon fibre.

The Sesto Elemento is equipped with a 6-speed semi-automatic transmission and a 5.2-litre V10 engine.

Top speed… 210 mph!!

With a price tag of $2.2 million, the Elemento is the 16th most expensive car in the world.

 

15. Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

Price: $2.4 million

It’s no surprise to see another Ferrari on the list, they’ve always made some of the world’s most expensive cars.

Related:  The Top 10 Strongest Coffee Products Worldwide

In fact, this time it’s the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, a beefed up version of its predecessor, released to celebrate Ferrari’s 70th year in business.

If you like the LaFerrari, then you’re going to love this open-top hypercar, as it’s more or less the same car but on steroids!

According to Ferrari, all units were already pre-sold to an exclusive list of customers via invitation.

 

14. Mercedes-AMG One

Price: $2.5 million

To celebrate their 50th birthday, the guys at Mercedes Benz AMG decided to make one hell of a hybrid sports car.

Unveiled at the 2017 International Motor Show in Germany, the AMG One sold out of all 275 units and will not manufacture any more to preserve exclusivity.

Selling out so quickly might have something to do with Lewis Hamilton helping to develop the car, or it’s 1.6-litre turbocharged 90-degree V6 engine that produces a top speed of 217 mph!

The AMG One appear at 14th on this list of the most expensive cars in the world.

 

13. La Ferrari FXX K – $2.7 million

Price: $2.7 million

Designed by Marco Fainello, Flavio Manzoni and architect Evan Rodriguez, the FXX K is based on the road-legal LaFerrari.

The FXX K is Ferrari’s research and development vehicle, the K refers to the kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) which is used to maximize performance.

A total of 40 cars were produced between 2015 – 2017 and are being held and maintained by Ferrari, available for their owners to use on track days.

Top speed… 217 mph!

12. Bugatti Chiron

Price: $2.7 million

The Bugatti Chiron is a mid-engine supercar manufactured by Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

First unveiled at the Geneva motor show in 2016, buyers were required to put down a $200,000 deposit. The first 200 units sold out before the first delivery of the car.

The Chirons speed is electronically limited to 261 mph, or 233–236 mph without the key.

However, its speculated that its actual top speed could be as much as 281 mph!

 

11. Pagani Huayra BC

Price: $2.8 million

One of the most expensive cars ever designed, the Pagani Huayra BC is truly an epic automotive accomplishment.

Inspired by the Zonda R, and featuring sideways opening doors, Pagani has also increased the power, revised the chassis and brakes, and included a new 7-speed transverse gearbox.

It gets its name from one of Pagani’s original investors, Benny Caiola, who was also the first Pagani customer and friend of the founder.

With a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, it’s easy to see how this supercar is able to get up to speeds of 261 mph!

 

10. Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio

Price: $3 million

Breaking into the top ten is the Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio, one of the most expensive cars on the list.

Introduced as a concept car in 2013, the Pininfarina Sergio was unveiled at the 2013 Geneva motor show.

It was a tribute to the former chairman of the company and Sergio Pininfarina, the legendary automotive designer who died just a year before.

The design was based on the Ferrari 458 Spider. Only six were made and all sold to a group of high net worth individuals.

Related:  The 10 Best Car Insurance Providers in America

 

9. Aston Martin Valkyrie

Price: $3.2 million

The first car on our list that’s the result of a collaboration between different manufacturers.

British automobile manufacturer Aston Martin, teamed up with Red Bull Racing and several other manufacturers to create this beast!

Developed as a track oriented road car, it now holds the title of the fastest street-legal car in the world.

It houses a 6.5-litre aspirated V12 engine tailored by Cosworth and has a power output of 1,130 hp!

Only 150 road cars have been made.

 

8. Bugatti Veyron by Mansory Vivere

Price: $3.3 million

What a beauty!

The limited edition Bugatti Veyron Mansory Vivere is just gorgeous.

The car was modelled on the Grand Sports Vitesse Roadster and has an 8.0 L W16 engine that produces 1,200 hp.

It’s one of the fastest cars in the world and the original version was named the Car of the Decade 2000-2009.

Reaching a top speed of 253 mph, it holds firm at number 8 on our list of most expensive cars.

 

7. Lykan Hypersport

Price: $3.4 million

Wow… just Wow! Look at it!

Words can’t even describe how nice this is.

It’s the product of W Motors, a Lebanese motor company that collaborated with both Lebanese and Italian engineers.

The HyperSport was the first car in the world to have headlights encrusted with diamonds (15cts).

Buyers also had the choice of rubies, yellow diamonds, and sapphires.

The twin-turbo mid-rear mounted 3.8-litre engine produces 780 horsepower and 708 pound-feet of torque.

All that power means the car can reach speeds of up to 240 mph!

 

6. McLaren P1 LM

Price: $3.6 million

The McLaren P1 LM is more or less a street legal version of the track-only McLaren P1 GTR. Lanzante, a British firm, bought the original P1 and converted it for sale.

Six LMs were made in total. Five were sold to private buyers and the sixth, codenamed ‘XP1 LM,’ the prototype P1 LM, is now being used for development and testing purposes.

The P1 LM features a larger twin-turbocharged V8 engine than the P1 and P1 GTR and reaches a limited top speed of 214 mph!

With a price tag of $3.6 million, the P1 LM is the 6th most expensive car in the world.

 

5. Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

Price: $4.5 million

Lamborghini’s poisonous Veneno starts the top five countdown.

Veneno means venom or poison in Spanish and the car certainly gives off a deadly presence.

Based on the Aventador, the Veneno was created to celebrate Lamborghini’s 50th anniversary and was introduced at the 2013 Geneva Motor Show.

It can reach 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and its price tag makes it one of the most expensive production cars in the world!

4. Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Most Expensive Cars - Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Price: $4.8 million

Intended to be limited to only three units, the CCXR Trevita cost so much to manufacture, Koenigsegg decided to make the car even more exclusive and limit the number to just two.

Some of its features include a diamond weave carbon fibre finish, a unique double carbon rear wing, inconell exhaust system, carbon ceramic brakes with ABS and a tire monitoring system.

Related:  The Top 15 World Famous Logos With Hidden Meanings

The car featured above is from Floyd Mayweather’s own personal collection.

It has a top speed of 254 mph!

 

3. Bugatti Divo

Most Expensive Cars - Bugatti Divo

Price: $5.8 million

The Bugatti Divo is a mid-engine sports car developed with a track-focused approach and manufactured by Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

It was named after French racing driver Albert Divo, who won the Targa Florio race twice in the 1920s for Bugatti.

According to Bugatti, the DIVO is the most agile and dynamic car they’ve ever created.

Limited to 40 units, the car was pre-sold before the public debut to Chiron owners through special invitation by the dealers. It sold out in its first day of availability.

Top speed – a reduced 236 mph!

 

2. Mercedes Benz Maybach Exelero

Most Expensive Cars - Mercedes Maybach Exelero

Price: $8 million

In second place on our list of most expensive cars is the Maybach Exelero from Mercedes Benz.

Despite its peculiar looks, it’s one hell of a high-performance four-seater sports car with V12 twin-turbo engine.

It was commissioned by a German subsidiary of Goodyear, Fulda, to test their new Carat Exelero tire range.

The Exelero featured in one of Jay-Z‘s music videos and was purchased by rapper Birdman according to Top Gear.

It has an impressive top speed of 213 mph.

 

1. Rolls Royce Sweptail

Most Expensive Cars - Rolls Royce Sweptail

Price: $13 Million

Dominating the top spot on our list of the most expensive cars is what can only be described as one stunning piece of handcrafted magic.

A powerhouse of automotive design and engineering, the Rolls-Royce Sweptail is a one-off luxury peace made in the United Kingdom by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Commissioned in 2013 for a super-yacht and aircraft specialist, who’s identity Rolls-Royce does not divulge.

The Sweptail made its debut as the most expensive new car in the world at the yearly Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este event in 2017.

It surpassed all its rivals and remains the most expensive car ever sold.

 

Summary

We hope you enjoyed our list of the most expensive cars ever sold.

We enjoyed putting this list together and looking to buy one or two of these ourselves!

