20. McLaren P1

Price: $1.15 million

Kicking off our list of the 20 most expensive cars in the world is the McLaren P1.

Following the footsteps of the iconic McLaren F1, this limited edition hybrid supercar was released in October 2013 by British manufacturer McLaren Automotive.

Interestingly, 34% of all cars were purchased by owners in the United States, followed closely by 26% in Europe.

All 375 cars sold out within one month of release!

19. Ferrari LaFerrari

Price: $1.4 million

The first Ferrari on our list is the Ferrari LaFerrari, or Ferrari “The Ferrari” after translation.

Obviously a powerful head turner, this limited production hybrid sports car was one of Ferrari’s most ambitious projects.

According to Ferrari, the goal with this car was to push all the pre-existing boundaries of technology in a road car.

It’s a stunna that’s for sure!

18. Zenvo TS1 GT

Price: $1.9 million

Built by Danish Automotive, the Zenvo TS1 GT is a limited edition production sports car.

First unveiled at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the company only plan to release 5 cars per year to maintain exclusivity.

Sharing a similar body shape and chassis with its predecessor, the ST1, the Zenvo TS1 has an upgraded interior and a 5.8-litre twin-supercharged V8 engine.

With a price tag of $1.9 million, the Zenvo is the 18th most expensive car in the world.

17. Koenigsegg One

Price: $2 million

Deemed as the “Worlds first Mega Car” by Koenigsegg themselves, the Koenigsegg One has a 5.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine and generates 940 horsepower.

The car was introduced in 2014 and was one of the most exclusive production car programs ever envisaged in the car industry.

Another expensive sports car from Koenigsegg, but well worth its place in our list of most expensive cars in the world.

16. Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Price: $2.2 million

This one’s a beauty!

Lamborghini said that this car will redefine the future of super sports cars.

Making its debut at the 2010 Paris Motor Show, the Sesto Elemento is a lightweight track-only car, that’s name references the atomic number of carbon, in recognition of the car’s widespread use of carbon fibre.

The Sesto Elemento is equipped with a 6-speed semi-automatic transmission and a 5.2-litre V10 engine.

Top speed… 210 mph!!

With a price tag of $2.2 million, the Elemento is the 16th most expensive car in the world.

15. Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

Price: $2.4 million

It’s no surprise to see another Ferrari on the list, they’ve always made some of the world’s most expensive cars.

In fact, this time it’s the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, a beefed up version of its predecessor, released to celebrate Ferrari’s 70th year in business.

If you like the LaFerrari, then you’re going to love this open-top hypercar, as it’s more or less the same car but on steroids!

According to Ferrari, all units were already pre-sold to an exclusive list of customers via invitation.

14. Mercedes-AMG One

Price: $2.5 million

To celebrate their 50th birthday, the guys at Mercedes Benz AMG decided to make one hell of a hybrid sports car.

Unveiled at the 2017 International Motor Show in Germany, the AMG One sold out of all 275 units and will not manufacture any more to preserve exclusivity.

Selling out so quickly might have something to do with Lewis Hamilton helping to develop the car, or it’s 1.6-litre turbocharged 90-degree V6 engine that produces a top speed of 217 mph!

The AMG One appear at 14th on this list of the most expensive cars in the world.

13. La Ferrari FXX K – $2.7 million

Price: $2.7 million

Designed by Marco Fainello, Flavio Manzoni and architect Evan Rodriguez, the FXX K is based on the road-legal LaFerrari.

The FXX K is Ferrari’s research and development vehicle, the K refers to the kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) which is used to maximize performance.

A total of 40 cars were produced between 2015 – 2017 and are being held and maintained by Ferrari, available for their owners to use on track days.

Top speed… 217 mph!

12. Bugatti Chiron

Price: $2.7 million

The Bugatti Chiron is a mid-engine supercar manufactured by Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

First unveiled at the Geneva motor show in 2016, buyers were required to put down a $200,000 deposit. The first 200 units sold out before the first delivery of the car.

The Chirons speed is electronically limited to 261 mph, or 233–236 mph without the key.

However, its speculated that its actual top speed could be as much as 281 mph!

11. Pagani Huayra BC

Price: $2.8 million

One of the most expensive cars ever designed, the Pagani Huayra BC is truly an epic automotive accomplishment.

Inspired by the Zonda R, and featuring sideways opening doors, Pagani has also increased the power, revised the chassis and brakes, and included a new 7-speed transverse gearbox.

It gets its name from one of Pagani’s original investors, Benny Caiola, who was also the first Pagani customer and friend of the founder.

With a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, it’s easy to see how this supercar is able to get up to speeds of 261 mph!

10. Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio

Price: $3 million

Breaking into the top ten is the Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio, one of the most expensive cars on the list.

Introduced as a concept car in 2013, the Pininfarina Sergio was unveiled at the 2013 Geneva motor show.

It was a tribute to the former chairman of the company and Sergio Pininfarina, the legendary automotive designer who died just a year before.

The design was based on the Ferrari 458 Spider. Only six were made and all sold to a group of high net worth individuals.

9. Aston Martin Valkyrie

Price: $3.2 million

The first car on our list that’s the result of a collaboration between different manufacturers.

British automobile manufacturer Aston Martin, teamed up with Red Bull Racing and several other manufacturers to create this beast!

Developed as a track oriented road car, it now holds the title of the fastest street-legal car in the world.

It houses a 6.5-litre aspirated V12 engine tailored by Cosworth and has a power output of 1,130 hp!

Only 150 road cars have been made.

8. Bugatti Veyron by Mansory Vivere

Price: $3.3 million

What a beauty!

The limited edition Bugatti Veyron Mansory Vivere is just gorgeous.

The car was modelled on the Grand Sports Vitesse Roadster and has an 8.0 L W16 engine that produces 1,200 hp.

It’s one of the fastest cars in the world and the original version was named the Car of the Decade 2000-2009.

Reaching a top speed of 253 mph, it holds firm at number 8 on our list of most expensive cars.

7. Lykan Hypersport

Price: $3.4 million

Wow… just Wow! Look at it!

Words can’t even describe how nice this is.

It’s the product of W Motors, a Lebanese motor company that collaborated with both Lebanese and Italian engineers.

The HyperSport was the first car in the world to have headlights encrusted with diamonds (15cts).

Buyers also had the choice of rubies, yellow diamonds, and sapphires.

The twin-turbo mid-rear mounted 3.8-litre engine produces 780 horsepower and 708 pound-feet of torque.

All that power means the car can reach speeds of up to 240 mph!

6. McLaren P1 LM