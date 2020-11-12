The 2021 iPhone will bring OLED screen and LPTO technology

Yes friends yes. It’s time to talk about next year’s iPhone and that we still don’t even know if this year’s one works well, actually the one from a few days ago. The iPhone 12 has just arrived and we focus on what will be its successor. The Korean specialized outlet, The Elec, talks about OLED display and LPTO technology in these new terminals.

OLED screen and LPTO technology is what you will see in the future

The Elec, the specialized media from Korea, talks about the inclusion in the iPhone that will be presented in 2021, an OLED screen and LPTO technology. Let’s go step by step and first explain what these acronyms are about LPTO.

LPTO stands for “Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide”, and is one of the latest advances in reduce energy consumption on screens, especially those dedicated to smartphones and mobile devices. It is an improvement of the LTPS (“Low Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon”) process with oxide to achieve screens that need less energy to function.

Apple is already using it in the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 6. This allows them to have the same battery life of up to 18 hours than previous Apple Watch models despite having an always-on display.

However, until this year it was really only used on small, relatively low-quality displays. So including them in terminals the size of the iPhone Pro Max is a challenge, but it seems that September 2021 is the agreed date for their release on the iPhone. We assume that if all goes well, we will have it on the iPad shortly and why not, on the Mac.

Although it is true that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Z Fold 2 were the first smartphones with OLED screens High refresh rate options that support adaptively changing the refresh rate.

If this technology will end up being part of the Mac M1, imagine that the duration so brutal battery which now gives us 20 hours, according to Apple, could be increased if the screen is managed better and therefore uses less battery. We could reach unthinkable figures just a few months ago.