The 20th language plan approved by the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht

Under the Gaeltacht Act 2012, a language plan is to be prepared for a total of 26 Gaeltacht areas and 20 of these have now been approved.

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht has approved a second language plan this week. Jack Chambers was approved by Minister of State plan for the Cavalry on Wednesday and announced today that it had also approved a plan for Tory Island.

An annual allocation of up to € 100,000 will be available under the language planning process to employ a Language Planning Officer and to support the implementation of the plan on Tory Island.

The Minister of State said the approval of the plan was a major step forward.

“Now that a language plan for the island has been approved under the language planning process, it will be possible to go ahead and employ a Language Planning Officer to assist with the implementation of the language plan on the island,” said Minister of State Chambers.

“This is a major step forward and I am confident that the people of the island of Tory will benefit from the significant annual investment that will be made available over the next seven years to assist in the successful implementation of the plan. I congratulate the co-operative and the committee for their hard work in preparing the plan and wish them every success in its implementation. ”

Two other language plans are currently being considered by Roinn na Gaeltachta and another pair are being considered by Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Language plans have yet to be approved for six of the Gaeltacht Language Planning Areas; The Central Gaeltacht in Donegal; Clergy in Cork; West Mayo; Galway City East, Bearna and Knocknacarra, and the Aran Islands in Galway.

To date, 18 language planning officers and three assistant language planning officers have been employed under the system.

The Minister of State also announced that he has approved an allocation of over € 65,000 to support Oideas Gael in implementing an agreed program of work in relation to the administration of Irish language courses for adults in the Gleann Cholm Cille Gaeltacht.

“The useful work of the Oideas Gael organization for a long time to provide opportunities for adults throughout Ireland and the world to learn Irish in the beautiful surroundings of the Gleann Cholm Cille area is widely recognized. Oideas Gael attracts hundreds of people to the area annually – which in turn contributes greatly to the area ‘s cultural tourism and the economy, ”said the Minister of State.