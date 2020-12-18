Latest news

The 20th language plan approved by the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht

By Brian Adam
0
0
The 20th language plan approved by the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht
The 20th Language Plan Approved By The Minister Of State

Must Read

Apps

The best mobile + fiber rates for freelancers and professionals

Brian Adam - 0
A year as dark as 2020, which is about to end, has taught us how important it is to have a good Internet connection....
Read more
Instagram

This is how you can change the color of the WhatsApp letters: try this trick

Brian Adam - 0
Don't let it pass you! Learn it today. WhatsApp it has a series of hidden tricks and tools that very few users...
Read more
Apps

Five YouTube SEO Tips for Beginners

Brian Adam - 0
For a video to reach the top positions in YouTube search results and in the recommendations made by the platform, you need more than...
Read more
Tech News

How to start an online business from scratch?

Brian Adam - 0
At the same time that we spend more and more hours of our day to day looking at a screen, the possibilities...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Under the Gaeltacht Act 2012, a language plan is to be prepared for a total of 26 Gaeltacht areas and 20 of these have now been approved.

The 20th language plan approved by the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht has approved a second language plan this week. Jack Chambers was approved by Minister of State plan for the Cavalry on Wednesday and announced today that it had also approved a plan for Tory Island.

Under the Gaeltacht Act 2012, a language plan is to be prepared for a total of 26 Gaeltacht areas. This notice means that a total of 20 language plans have been approved.

An annual allocation of up to € 100,000 will be available under the language planning process to employ a Language Planning Officer and to support the implementation of the plan on Tory Island.

The Minister of State said the approval of the plan was a major step forward.

“Now that a language plan for the island has been approved under the language planning process, it will be possible to go ahead and employ a Language Planning Officer to assist with the implementation of the language plan on the island,” said Minister of State Chambers.

“This is a major step forward and I am confident that the people of the island of Tory will benefit from the significant annual investment that will be made available over the next seven years to assist in the successful implementation of the plan. I congratulate the co-operative and the committee for their hard work in preparing the plan and wish them every success in its implementation. ”

Two other language plans are currently being considered by Roinn na Gaeltachta and another pair are being considered by Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Language plans have yet to be approved for six of the Gaeltacht Language Planning Areas; The Central Gaeltacht in Donegal; Clergy in Cork; West Mayo; Galway City East, Bearna and Knocknacarra, and the Aran Islands in Galway.

To date, 18 language planning officers and three assistant language planning officers have been employed under the system.

The Minister of State also announced that he has approved an allocation of over € 65,000 to support Oideas Gael in implementing an agreed program of work in relation to the administration of Irish language courses for adults in the Gleann Cholm Cille Gaeltacht.

“The useful work of the Oideas Gael organization for a long time to provide opportunities for adults throughout Ireland and the world to learn Irish in the beautiful surroundings of the Gleann Cholm Cille area is widely recognized. Oideas Gael attracts hundreds of people to the area annually – which in turn contributes greatly to the area ‘s cultural tourism and the economy, ”said the Minister of State.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Another warning issued by December and 582 new cases confirmed

Brian Adam - 0
With the Government intending to introduce new restrictions shortly after Christmas, this is the first day since the beginning of November that more than...
Read more
Latest news

Joanne Hayes and her family apologize for the Kerry Children case

Brian Adam - 0
In the High Court today, Judge Leonie Reynolds described Joanne Hayes's treatment of 'topless distortions'. ...
Read more
Latest news

Gold medals to be awarded to GAA clubs in Connemara and Belfast for their work in promoting the Irish language

Brian Adam - 0
A total of 48 clubs will be awarded medals as part of the Joseph Duncan Foundation this year ...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©