The new hearing aids Apple AirPods Max They were launched last Tuesday, December 8, and are available in five different colors.

The 25 color schemes of the new AirPods Max

This new accessory is equipped with elegant ear pads that can be easily replaced and magnetically connected, with this detail we can obtain 25 different color combinations.

The place MacRumors has created renderings with the 25 possible combinations, giving us the opportunity to take a look at the different colors that can be obtained.

While many of the colors don’t look very good together, there are some really cool combinations, like the AirPods Max in space gray with red pads or sky blue with silver pads.

The headphones AirPods Max they incorporate an H1 chip in each earphone. This component has 10 audio cores, capable of handling 9,000 million operations per second and offering an experience based on computational audio. Thanks to this technology, these new wireless headphones Manzana offer the following functions: