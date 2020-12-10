The new hearing aids Apple AirPods Max They were launched last Tuesday, December 8, and are available in five different colors.
The 25 color schemes of the new AirPods Max
This new accessory is equipped with elegant ear pads that can be easily replaced and magnetically connected, with this detail we can obtain 25 different color combinations.
The place MacRumors has created renderings with the 25 possible combinations, giving us the opportunity to take a look at the different colors that can be obtained.
While many of the colors don’t look very good together, there are some really cool combinations, like the AirPods Max in space gray with red pads or sky blue with silver pads.
The headphones AirPods Max they incorporate an H1 chip in each earphone. This component has 10 audio cores, capable of handling 9,000 million operations per second and offering an experience based on computational audio. Thanks to this technology, these new wireless headphones Manzana offer the following functions:
- Active Noise Cancellation, which filters outside sound to improve what we hear. To do this, it has three microphones that detect outside sound and a fourth microphone to analyze the sound that reaches our ear. In addition, it constantly adjusts to our movement and adjusts with our head.
- Transparency mode: to let the ambient sound pass along with our music or audio. To activate or deactivate it, just press a button.
- Spatial audio, which allows you to enjoy a sound that takes our movements into account. Through the gyroscope and accelerometer, as well as the iPhone and iPad, the headphones are able to detect if we move our head to adapt the sound accordingly. It is capable of reproducing sound in 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos.
- Adaptive equalizer, which adjusts the bass and midrange based on how we wear the AirPods Max, as well as the isolation of the ear pads.