The 30 best keyboard shortcuts in Windows

The mouse (or the touchpad) are the usual means of operating the computer, even in cases where the touch screen is appropriate, but despite everything there are still ways to activate some functions in a more comfortable, more convenient or faster way : keyboard shortcuts.

These are key combinations that activate different actions, and on more than one occasion it is faster to use them than to search for the action in the drop-down menu with the mouse. There are them expressly dedicated to some applications, such as Twitter’s specific keyboard shortcuts, and some that are used so daily that practically everyone has them always present, such as those used to copy and paste text or files, but there are others that are worth refreshing or discovering because of their great utility.

There are three broad general groups of keyboard shortcuts depending on which key is pressed first: the control (CTRL) key, the shift key, or the key with the Windows icon.

-CRTL + C: Copy the selected text with the mouse.

-CTRL + X: Cuts the selected text with the mouse.

-CRTL + V: Pastes the selected text with the mouse after having activated one of the two keyboard shortcuts above.

-CRTL + A: Select all the text on a page.

-CTRL + F: Open a box to search for words on the page.

With the capitalization activation key it is also possible to activate some of the functions just described:

-CAP + INSERT: Copy the previously selected text.

-CAP + START: Move the cursor to the top of the page, selecting all the text.

-CAP + END: Move the cursor to the bottom of the page, selecting all the text.

-SHIFT + DIRECTION ARROWS: Scroll through the text, selecting it to avoid using the mouse.

-SHIFT + RePag / DownPag: Move the cursor to the top / bottom edge of the screen selecting all visible text.

As for the keyboard shortcuts that use the Windows key, there are as many as fifty of them, so that in a first approximation it is convenient to focus on the most common and most commonly used ones:

-WINDOWS: Activate the Start menu.

-WINDOWS + A: Open the Activity Center.

-WINDOWS + C: Activate the listening mode of the Cortana smart assistant, although you must first activate the assistant itself in the Settings menu.

-WINDOWS + E: Open the file explorer.

-WINDOWS + H: Start the dictation.

-WINDOWS + M: Minimize all open windows.

-WINDOWS + SHIFT + M: Reopen the minimized windows.

-WINDOWS + P: Activate Presentation Mode in slideshows.

-WINDOWS + S: Open search.

-WINDOWS + SHIFT + S: Take a screenshot of part of the screen.

-WINDOWS + PrtScr: Take a screenshot and send it to the Images folder

-WINDOWS + G: Activate screen recording by DVR application.

-WINDOWS + T: Allows you to scroll through the open applications in the Task Bar.

-WINDOWS + “.” / WINDOWS + “,”: Pressing the Windows key plus the period or comma key opens the emoji panel.

-WINDOWS + up arrow: Maximize the current window.

-WINDOWS + down arrow: Minimize the current window.

-WINDOWS + right arrow: Maximize the window to the right of the desktop.

-WINDOWS + left arrow: Maximize the window to the left of the desktop.

Finally, the ALT key (alternative) also provides, in combination with the Windows key, some interesting possibilities to activate functions quickly:

-WINDOWS + ALT + G: Screen recording of the active window begins.

-WINDOWS + ALT + R: Switches to secondary display when a second monitor is connected.

