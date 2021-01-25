The 345, a compact, powerful electric bike capable of carrying it all

- Advertisement -

NewGen is a company based in London that has dared in the middle of the pandemic to launch a crowdfunding campaign to finance an electric bike project that will appeal to those looking for a model ready for the hustle and bustle of a big city, where we must cross great distances and do it in a comfortable and fast way.

The 345 electric bike. NewGen.

From that idea the model The 345 was born, an electric bicycle that does not stand out for its design but for its performance, to which it clearly focuses all its charm, without overworking the design or wanting to boast of avant-garde in its lines. For these purposes, we already have other models on the market that do focus more on the stylistic proposal.

Electric Motorcycle Soul

It is true that when we take a first look at this The 345 the first thing that comes to mind is a certain air of a motorcycle of a lifetime, thanks to a huge saddle that allows two people to travel comfortably. It is precisely below where NewGen has decided to install its 576-watt battery that, according to the manufacturer, will provide the bike with a range of about 50 miles, that is, a little more than 80 kilometers.

In addition, that battery has charging connectors in case, while we go from home to work, We decided to connect the mobile to take it 100% charged from first thing in the morning. The motor, installed in the rear wheel, has a power of 250W that we can use together with its five pedaling assistance programs, which will allow us to overcome those slopes that always choke us without major problems.

This The 345 It has 20×4 inch wheels that will resist everything we throw at it, as well as a suspension that the brand defines as “very soft”. In any case, a curious compartment under the saddle is striking, which offers us the possibility of carrying everything we want, to transport backpacks, bags or whatever we need and, of course, LED position lights so that the rest of the vehicles see smoothly at night.

Finally, it has a small color LCD screen where it offers us information on speed, battery charge level, remaining autonomy, selected pedaling assistance mode, etc. If you are interested, you can reserve it on Indiegogo at a price of 2,490 pounds (2,800 euros approximately) and with a delivery date for May of this year.

