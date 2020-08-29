Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

The 5 best features of the Xperia Z1 Compact

By Brian Adam
Sony Xperia Z1 Compact
The 5 Best Features Of The Xperia Z1 Compact

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Sony Xperia Z1 Compact

For Sony, reducing the size of the Xperia Z1 smartphone did not mean sacrificing special aspects; in fact, you could say that the Z1 Compact It is totally faithful to the original high-end version. Here are the five best features of this phone.

Prosecution

One of the main characteristics that were maintained with respect to the Xperia Z1 is the excellent level of processing. Inside the Xperia Z1 Compact is a powerful processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 quad-core 2.2 GHz, which is combined with a memory 2GB RAM, which allows to have several applications open at the same time, as well as to play video in a stable way.

Camera

Your camera has a resolution of 20.7 megapixels, one of the highest on the market, the large 1 / 2.3-inch image sensor, the BIONZ processing engine and the award-winning “Sony G Lens.” In addition to having features like face detection and image stabilization, it makes it easy to take pictures and video in low-light spaces.

Resistance

It is dust and water resistant, but not superficially; literally submerge, in addition to allowing you to capture photographs under water.

Connection speed

It is compatible with the 4G LTE network, so it is easy to browse and download any type of files without interruptions.

Size

Its 4.3-inch high definition TRILUMINOS screen for mobile phones makes it possible to use it without any problem, with just one hand.

Remember that, from today, you can buy this smartphone at Authorized Distributors and Telcel Customer Service Centers.

