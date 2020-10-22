The 5G of the iPhone 12: battery problems and advantages in the updates

For some months, the information that came from the new iPhone 12 made special emphasis on ruling out the arrival of 5G for a single reason: Apple had not found the key when it comes to maintaining the autonomy of its terminals within fairly acceptable limits that resemble those of other models from previous years. And although 5G has arrived, the solutions to that problem have not.

With the first units landing in the hands of some specialists in hardware analysis, it is clear that while the battery life of the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro maintains the type when we take them connected to 4G / LTE networks, collapses when we activate the 5G button and try to navigate at maximum speed possible.

Less autonomy and better updates

That is why 5G is going to drastically change the way we use our iPhones, where we will have to choose between speed and autonomy, especially if we are one of those who are hooked on email all day, web pages, social networks, downloads, etc. So much so that according to the Tom’s Guide page, permanent use of this connectivity can leave the autonomy of an iPhone 12 in just 8 hours and 25 minutes, and that of a 12 Pro in 9 hours and 6 minutes.

We must take as a reference the data that these same tests showed last year with the latest models only 4G, which were the iPhone 11. Then, this smartphone reached a mark of 11 hours and 16 minutes, while the equivalent model of this year , the iPhone 12, connected to the same type of networks, has been in 10 hours and 23 minutes. A fact that is not good because year after year, Apple has always boasted of constant growth as long as your phones stay on and without going through the hands of a charger.

IPhone software update.

Of course, not everything was going to be drawbacks and it seems that with the arrival of 5G, Apple will allow users to perform a task that until now was banned from data use: the system update. With the arrival of the new iPhone 12, users will be able to activate the 5G connection to download the necessary patches to update iOS, in such a way that it is not mandatory to return home or connect to the office Wi-Fi. Of course, you better have one of those infinite rates that are becoming fashionable and that is already very common to see in some of the main operators in our country.

>