The 5G of the iPhone 12 is limited although Apple will update it at the end of the year

Undoubtedly, the main leitmotif of the last Apple keynote held to present its new iPhone 12 revolved around 5G: “Speed”. That standard of mobile connectivity that has been making its way in recent times despite the pandemic and coronavirus, and that promises insane upload and download speeds. So much so that they are the first to justify having unlimited flat data rates.

Be that as it may, This coming Friday the first units of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will begin to reach users and just a few hours ago a detail was known that those who use their Apple smartphone with two lines at the same time will not like: one thanks to a physical SIM card, and the other with a virtual eSim that we can register in our terminal.

No 5G in either

The news that has jumped to the media, from a Reddit forum, part of what they call an internal Apple “training document” that is used to train employees on the new terminals, and in which it is explicitly recognized that “When using two lines in Dual SIM mode, 5G data is not supported with no line and 4G LTE will be used again. If customers only use eSIM and have a 5G-compatible carrier and service plan, they will have access to 5G. “

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro. Manzana

That is, if you use a single line with the phone, you can enjoy next-generation connectivity, but the moment you combine both, you will have to settle for the speeds that we have been using in recent years thanks to 4G / LTE. As you can imagine, for all users who enjoy not carrying two smartphones in their pocket It is a small handicap but, luckily, it seems that those from Cupertino want to find a solution.

So, and if you find yourself in this situation, you will have to choose between having 5G connectivity in one of your plans or taking both of them forgoing those speeds. The third alternative we have is to wait patiently for an update that Apple believes it could have at the end of this year, that is, more or less in a couple of months, thanks to a software update that will land on the new models. automatically. Be that as it may, remember: you won’t have 5G to start with if you use two lines on your brand new iPhone 12.

