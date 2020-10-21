The 737 Max is no longer Boeing’s main problem

Boeing finally has a silver lining. Europe’s top aviation regulator said on Friday the troubled 737 Max is safe and will be able to fly by the end of the year. That sent the stock up 5% before pulling back a bit. It is a step away from your problems with the Max. There are others to worry about.

Last month, the head of the US Federal Aviation Administration, Steve Dickson, conducted a flight assessment and said he liked what he saw. But he did not give any firm idea of ​​when the review process would be completed. The European regulator, Patrick Ky, has been a bit more precise, telling Bloomberg that the flights would be ready to leave before the end of the year, even though some improvements need more time. It is a firm step. The problem is, the Max is now hardly Boeing’s biggest challenge.

Customers canceled three Max orders in September, and Boeing did not receive any new orders, according to data released last week. The pandemic has hit airlines, which are cutting routes and disposing of old planes rather than increasing capacity. Delta Air Lines has said it will retire 200 planes this year and 400 by 2025. Meanwhile, Boeing delivered just 11 planes in September, less than half the number in the same month a year ago. It delivered 98 aircraft in the first nine months of the year, compared to 301 in the same period of 2019. It is important, because customers pay a large part of the price of the aircraft on delivery.

It is possible that after the Covid-19 crisis, the demand for Boeing aircraft will skyrocket. One of the reasons Delta and others are recalling planes is because they are old. With fewer passengers traveling, they have no need to replace them. Air travel will return sooner or later, and some of those planes will need to be replaced by more fuel-efficient models. But air travel, particularly business travel, may not return to pre-pandemic levels. And the best days of Boeing, with or without the Max, may be behind us.

