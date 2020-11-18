The 8 things you didn’t know about our amazing brain

Everyone has one but not everyone uses it: we’re talking about the brain. Aside from the obvious (but necessary) quote, our gray matter is really the most important thing in every living being, especially in humans, as it has allowed humans to develop – among many things – to become what they are today. . While many of its mechanisms are still unknown, it is a must to know the incredible capabilities of the cluster of neurons and blood vessels located inside our skull: our wonderful brain.

About 75% of the brain is made up of water

This means that even as little as 2% dehydration can have a negative effect on brain function. Dehydration and a loss of sodium and electrolytes can cause acute changes in memory and attention. To prevent any loss of body or brain function, it is therefore recommended to keep the body adequately hydrated.

The human brain contains 86 billion neurons

More or less half of the stars in the Milky Way. These neurons are connected by trillions of connections or synapses. Information flows between these neurons for everything we see, think or do; moving information at different speeds. The maximum speed for the passage of information between neurons is about 400 kilometers per hour. When a neuron is stimulated, in fact, it generates an electrical impulse that travels from one cell to another: an interruption of this regular processing can cause an epileptic attack.

No, humans don’t just use 10% of the brain

We actually use it all. We even use more than 10% when we sleep. Although all brain regions do not activate at the same time, researchers have shown that, like the muscles of the body, most are continuously active for a continuous 24-hour period. The human brain, in fact, is of far better than the best computer ever made, since it can handle a lot of information every second and process it faster than a computer: up to 10 to the 16th power every second.

Our brains cannot feel pain

Our gray matter has no pain receptors and therefore cannot feel it, as opposed to those found throughout the body such as in the skin, muscles and joints. For this reason, the surgeons during an “open brain” operation often keeps the patient awake.

But be careful, although our thought generator cannot feel pain, many other structures of our head, such as blood vessels, muscles, nerves of the neck and face, feel it (and how). (In the image above you can see a man playing an instrument while he is undergoing brain surgery).

Exercise is as good for the brain as it is for the body

Promoting exercise is always good and right: Aerobic exercise increases heart rate and increases blood flow to the brain. As increased breathing pumps more oxygen into the bloodstream, more oxygen is also delivered to the brain. This leads to neurogenesis, or to the production of neurons, in parts of the brain that control memory and thinking.

Finally, neurogenesis increases brain volume and this cognitive reserve is believed to help buffer the effects of dementia. It has been noted that exercise (in addition to waking us up better than coffee) promotes the production of neurotrophins, leading to greater brain plasticity and, therefore, better memory and learning.

An almost infinite memory

The human brain is made up of approximately 86 billion neurons. Each neuron forms connections to other neurons, which they might add up to 1 quadrillion (1,000 trillion) of synapses. Over time, these neurons can combine, increasing storage capacity. A piece of brain tissue the size of a grain of sand contains 100,000 neurons and 1 billion synapses. In fact, according to research, our gray matter could contain up to 1 petabyte of information.

Size doesn’t matter, speaking of gray matter, at least

The overall size of the brain is not related to the level of intelligence. For example, a sperm whale’s brain is five times heavier than a human brain, but humans are considered to be of higher intelligence than sperm whales (at least as far as we know).

The most accurate measure of how intelligent an animal can be is the relationship between brain size and body size. The reason for human intelligence is, in part, given by neurons and folds. Humans have more neurons per unit of volume than other animals, and the only way to do this with the layered structure of the brain is to create folds in the outer layer, or cortex.

Humans also have the largest frontal lobes of any animal. The latter are associated with higher level functions such as self-control, planning, logic and abstract thinking – basically the things that make us particularly human.

Your brain gets bored easily

Research has found that every 10 minutes we need something that stimulates us emotionally to get us focused. Even if the brain gets bored, it never loses focus on survival.

It is the command center of the body, so survival is always its first priority. This means that gray matter is constantly making decisions about its own safety and solving problems to keep us safe. In nature, these fight or flight decisions can actually save our lives. However, in modern life, the constant barrage of non-dangerous but stressful situations they fool our brains in survival mode, which can create unhealthy levels of stress.