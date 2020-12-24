The 9 best series characters of this 2020

- Advertisement -

2020 is ending. Many cannot believe that we are reaching the last days of a year that will remain in everyone’s memory, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the quarantine that took us to be at home for endless months. Undoubtedly, the series and also some films, were part of the company that we found indoors. And some characters got into our hearts in a way that made us shudder even in unexpected situations. Here a journey through the fictions in which female roles were imposed like never before.

Esther Shapiro (Little Orthodox)

Released on Netflix on March 26, Unorthodox He achieved what until then very few series had explored: entering the world of Jewish orthodoxy, with its uses and customs. I am masterfully played by the Tel Aviv-born actress, Shira hass, managed to show us the burden and the need for change that this girl needed, abandoned by her mother and immersed in a marriage she did not want. A cry for help and liberation that was never forced but a consequence of submission. A character that goes through history and will remain in our memory as one of the best of this year.

Bittori (Homeland)

Elena Irureta is the actress who gave life to Bittori, one of the main characters of the HBO series, Homeland. This woman is a victim of ETA violence, when she becomes a widow after a group of terrorists shot her husband to death in the street and in broad daylight. A woman broken on the inside who only wants the murderers to apologize to her and who becomes the faithful reflection of what those years of confrontation in the Basque Country were like. Huge Bittori.

Beth Harmon (Lady’s gambit)

What else can we say about Anna-Joy Taylor that we have not already said ?. The actress who lived years of her childhood in Buenos Aires, represented Beth Harmon in one of the best miniseries of this year: Lady’s Gambit. Owner of a penetrating gaze and silences that speak louder than words, Beth is a child with fear, insecure, addicted to tranquilizers, abandoned and lacking in affection. But she finds her world in chess and there she becomes a determined, free and strong woman. Unforgettable character that of Beth that marked Taylor’s career forever.

Connell Waldron (Normal People)

The actor Paul mescal He is a near-debutant in fiction with the series Normal People (which you can see on Stratzplay). Connell is a teenager from humble origins and is the popular boy at the school he attends. He’s a good student, an athlete, the girls chase him. Everything about him shines. He falls in love with the rich girl, Marianne, surly in relationships, cold in the eyes of the group but fearful that no one will love her. What Connell transmits with his eyes, his body and his smile is so exquisite that it makes us vibrate to the point of wanting to enter the screen and contain it. A great actor appears who gave us an incredible role in 2020.

Baby Yoda / Grogu (The Mandalorian)

This year we will also remember him for the arrival of the Disney Plus streaming platform to our country and with it the premiere of one of its battlehorses, The Mandalorian. Baby Yoda became the “owner” of this series, displacing humans from this podium, since he managed to get into our hearts from tenderness.

Johnny Lawrence (Cobra Kai)

Though William Zabkaya He’s already an old acquaintance – he played the same role in the 1980s in karate Kid-, this bad and rebellious boy is another of the characters that marked 2020. Despite the fact that the series had already been released two years ago on YouTube Premium, its arrival on Netflix caused a revolution and everyone turned to this fiction to spend more Enjoy your days in quarantine. Johnny is a renegade who lives in the past and could not succeed in any aspect of his life. It is the other side of the Danny Larruso coin who does enjoy his seeding. A tough but good-hearted man who continues to seek his space in a hostile world.

Stormfront (The Boys)

He is one of the most nefarious and Machiavellian characters in the Amazon Prime series, The Boys. Aya Cash is the actress who gives life to this villain who looks like a protector and a member of “the 7”. She was a surprising character who knew how to make room in this second installment of fiction and managed to become an evil one to fear. Impeccable image of the madness of white supremacy that Homelander manages to make the most abominable duo on TV.

Lady Di (The Crown)

One of the most difficult tasks for an actor is to bring to life a real character who is popular and loved. What a task the English actress had Emma corin faced with this challenge of giving life to Princess Diana Spencer, known to all as Lady Di. Beyond her physical resemblance, Emma manages to convey the character’s fragility, her comings and goings with the prince, and the pain that it implied that no one truly loves her. A fair, precise interpretation, with some freedoms but respectful and valuable.

Devi (I never)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is the 18-year-old actress who gave life to Devi in ​​the series I never, a beautiful comedy that premiered in April of this year. Produced by Mandy Kalling, this fiction explores the life of Devi, a girl born to Indian parents. Her high school days in California run counter to her mother’s religious rules and mandates as the teenager wants to live and enjoy her teenage days with her friends. An acting rookie that brings freshness and reflections that are not forced and feel authentic. Another great character of 2020.

