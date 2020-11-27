The 9 most famous hackers in history

Hackers are people who have acquired high knowledge in computing and who use it to challenge systems and enter computers, servers, mobile devices or any other part connected to the internet, in an illegal way … although not always, since there are also ” white or ethical hackers, who are those who use their knowledge to do good.

We review the history of cybercrime recalling the exploits of the world’s most popular hackers

However, the word “hacker” is often used as a synonym for “hackers” or “cybercriminals” and some have gone down in history due to the magnitude of their technological challenges and how they have turned the heads of digital security in the middle. world. Last week Twitter appointed a known hacker as its head of security. Today we review 10 of the best known hackers in the world and we will know why they are so popular:

-Kevin PoulsenThis is about an American who was born in 1965. In 1983, when he was only 18 years old, he attacked the ARPANET, the Pentagon’s military computer network in the United States. Given this fact, he was captured but the authorities did not take him to trial, he was only released under warning. However, he did not comply and in 1988 he perpetuated an attack on the federal computer to find information about Ferdinand Marcos, the former president of the Philippines.

After this situation, Poulsen decides to hide in hiding under the pseudonym “Dark Dante” and continued attacking government computers to reveal state secrets. In 1990, he hacked into a contest on a radio station called “Los Angeles Radio KIIS-FM” where, when he answered the call, he claimed to be listener number 102. This is how he tried to win a brand new Porsche vehicle, a vacation, and $ 20,000 in cash. Given this, he was detained and prohibited from being near a computer for three years. Currently, Poulsen is the editor of the magazine «Wired» dedicated to the technological world.

-Kevin Mitnick– Born on August 6, 1962, he is known as one of the most influential hackers in America. On the Internet he called himself “Condor,” but he described himself as the “ghost of the cables.” He was repeatedly accused of committing computer crimes, the first of them in 1981, when he was only 19 years old, for stealing computer manuals from Pacific Bell, a telephone company owned by AT&T.

A year later, in 1982, he carried out an attack on the United States Airmail Defense Command that inspired the 1983 film “War Games.” For this Mitnick went to prison, and during his parole, he attacked voicemail systems. by Pacific Bell. However, the stolen information was never shared by this hacker, despite the fact that it was rumored that he had taken full control of the telephone company.

-Matthew Bevan and Richard Pryce: This pair of young British hackers are blamed for attacks in 1996 on military networks such as Griffiss Air Force Base, the Defense Information System Agency and the KARI (Korean Atomic Research). Institute, Korean Institute for Aerospace Research). These hackers are known under the pseudonym “Kuji” for Bevan and “Datatream Cowboy” for Pryce. His crimes, if not neutralized, could have caused World War III.

-Jeanson Jame Ancheta: was born in 1985 and is an expert in creating robotic systems developed to infect and control computer systems. In 2005, he created a large-scale botnet that put more than 400,000 computers in the ropes, displaying advertisements for the companies that had hired him. For this he spent 57 months in prison.

-Adrian Lamo: Born in February 1981, he is American and is known for entering computer networks with complex security. In 2001, at just 20 years old, he attacked the servers of the Reuters news portal and modified an article using unprotected content on Yahoo!

Specialized in attacking journalistic media, in 2002 it entered the intranet of The New York Times. He also worked to tighten the security of many companies, reporting potential holes to them. Because of his way of acting and because he did not have a fixed point of residence, but only a backpack on his back, he began to be called the “vagabond hacker.”

-Michael Calce: was born in 1986 in Quebec, Canada. His online pseudonym is “MafiaBoy” and he was known to control computer networks at various universities in the country using Yahoo! It also attacked Dell, the eBay online store, the CNN news channel and even Amazon, saturating corporate servers and leaving their web pages inaccessible to many users. He came to write his own biography.

-Jonathan James: was born in 1983 in the United States. At the age of 15, he hacked into the communication and information system of the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency, whose purpose is to reduce threats from nuclear, biological and conventional weapons in the world. He also illegally entered the servers of NASA, the US space agency, and stole state-of-the-art software for the time.

He was the first young man to go to prison for computer crimes, and when he was released from prison in 2000, after a six-month sentence, he was forbidden to go near a computer. However, he did not comply. Under the pseudonym “cOmrade” he accessed the computers of the United States Department of Defense and had access to 3,000 messages from government employees. In 2007 he attacked TJX, a warehouse company from where he stole customer data. After being arrested in 2008, Johnathan James shoots himself and leaves a suicide note: “I don’t trust the judicial system. This is out of control and this is my only way out.

-Anonymous: This group of hackers began to do their thing in 2003. Although it lacks a clear organizational structure, its attacks are focused on doing “social justice.” For example, direct threats to Facebook to end it, accuse TikTok of Chinese espionage or even declare war on the Islamic State. In 2008 he perpetrated an attack on the Church of Scientology, which he blocked from showing up in Google searches. By not having a hierarchical scheme, it is difficult to capture those behind. Its members are many around the world and its main characteristic is the use of a mask with the face of “Guy Fawkes”, a character in English history who fought in battles in 1605.

-Albert Gonzalez: He was born in 1981 in Cuba, the son of immigrant parents to the United States, and was known as “Soupnazi.” At the age of 22, he is arrested in New York for committing fraud and theft of data from millions of credit cards. However, he did not go to prison on the condition of becoming an informant for the US Secret Service to help stop dozens of hackers.

Yet he kept stealing: 180 million payment card accounts from companies like OfficeMax, Dave and Buster’s, and Boston Market. In 2005, he stole data from the warehouse company TJX in the United States by creating different gateways to corporate networks to enter their databases. In total it was made with 256 million dollars. In 201o he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crimes committed.

.