The 9-year-old son did not care for his life and saved the disabled mother

By Brian Adam
9-year-old Mutasim started to be discussed on social media, photo: file
9-year-old Mutasim started to be discussed on social media, photo: file

Muscat: A fire broke out in a house in Oman on which a 9-year-old boy bravely evacuated his disabled mother and three sisters.

According to the International News Agency, a fire broke out in a house in the Bahla Town area of ​​Oman due to a short circuit and a terrible fire engulfed the entire building.

The mother and children were present in the house at the time of the fire.

Mutasim’s heroic deeds are being praised in Oman and Mutasim’s interview was broadcast on the radio, while users demanded a reward from the government for encouraging the youth.

