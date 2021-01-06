The 9th generation iPad could come with the design of the …

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The iPad is one of Apple’s best-selling products in today’s technology industry. The truth is that, thanks to its design, its compatibility and the wide range of applications and services available in different environments such as educational, business or leisure, they allow it to be the preferred purchase option of consumers, achieving a number higher sales than your competition. And, in order to optimize decisions, Apple releases different versions, something that does arouse interest in what the future 9th generation iPad will look like.

In this case, we must bear in mind that there are different versions, where one of the most prominent is the entry range, where there is “the iPad without a surname”, one of the few that still retains the classic design. However, in a while expected to see a renewal of the current 8th generation iPad, and recently new rumors have appeared about it.

According to rumors, the future 9th generation iPad will be similar to the current iPad Air

In this case, the popular analyst Macotakara, famous for its countless hits in predicting future Apple releases, has ruled on the future 9th generation iPad.

According to him, and according to a Chinese production company, the future iPad will have a design very similar to that of the iPad Air 3. However, in this entry iPad the current screen size of 10.2 inches would be maintained, but it would be possible thanks to the new design to reduce the thickness to 6.3 mm, as well as lower its weight to 460 grams.